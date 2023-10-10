TikTok ‘doctor’ Matthew Lani charged with impersonation, identity fraud
The Department of Health has opened a criminal case against a man claiming to be a medical doctor.
‘Dr Matthew Lani’ went viral over the weekend after many social media users called his qualifications into question.
The TikTok ‘doctor’ was routinely seen on the platform with a stethoscope around his neck, giving out medical advice and sharing medical-related content to his over 280 000 followers.
Dr Matthew Lani giving advice Online while having stethoscope in his ears.... Banna 🙆♂️😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/MHStXAOHvu' sandile_collin (@sandile_collin) October 9, 2023
Social media users called on Wits University, the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA), and the Department of Health to verify Lani’s qualifications.
This kickstarted a full-scale investigation into Lani (aka Bongani Zingelwa, aka Matthew Zingelwa, aka Sanele Zingelwa).
Within 24 hours, Wits, the HPCSA, and the Gauteng Department of Health released statements, acknowledging that they did in fact NOT have any record of the man in question.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Lani claims to have studied medicine (MBBS) at Wits University from 2014 to 2021.
However, Wits does not offer an MBBS degree, they offer a MBBCh degree.
WITS SETS THE PUBLIC RECORD STRAIGHT' Wits University (@WitsUniversity) October 9, 2023
Following claims made by “Dr Matthew Lani” on social media and based on the facts at hand, Wits cannot find any person who graduated by the name of Matthew Bongani Zingelwa or Sanele Zingelwa in recent years.
Read the full statement below. pic.twitter.com/lVFzPpeYdv
HPCSA’s Christopher Tsatsawane says practicing without a valid registration with the council is a criminal offense.
A person can be liable to a fine and/or imprisoned for a period not exceeding five years.
HPSCA statement on "Dr Matthew Lani' Kello (@Kello_Lello) October 9, 2023
On some "Uyaxoka zange zange samfounela kwaye asimazi nomazi unono"#DrMatthew pic.twitter.com/0D9bSuCFfy
Gauteng Health has pressed charges against Lani for impersonating a doctor and giving out medical advice.
According to the statement, Lani was not only pretending to be employed at Helen Joseph Hospital but had also committed identity theft.
“Further investigations have revealed that Dr Sanlele Zingelwa, the name which the Lani claims is his real name belongs to a second-year medical intern at Tembisa Provisional Tertiary Hospital.”
The medical intern has opened a case of fraud with the police.
MEDIA STATEMENT || GAUTENG HEALTH OPENS A CRIMINAL CASE AGAINST A BOGUS DOCTOR pic.twitter.com/cx21oJDgd6' Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) October 9, 2023
This article first appeared on 947 : TikTok ‘doctor’ Matthew Lani charged with impersonation, identity fraud
Source : https://www.tiktok.com/@doc.matthew?_t=8gO2fb12pVO&_r=1
