The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Entertainment

Miss World South Africa to be broadcast LIVE on SABC 3 on 28 October

10 October 2023 9:11 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Miss South Africa pageant
sabc 3

The beauty contest hosted by Minnie Dlamini will be broadcast live on SABC 3 from 5.30pm to 8pm.

Miss World South Africa is renowned for celebrating beauty, diversity, and empowerment.

RELATED: MISS THAILAND IS (HALF) SOUTH AFRICAN AND STRIVING FOR 'BEAUTY WITH A PURPOSE'

This year, Miss World South Africa takes place at the State Theatre in Pretoria on 28 October and is set to be hosted by media personality Minnie Dlamini and broadcast live on SABC 3 from 5pm to 8pm.

RELATED: NATASHA JOUBERT CROWNED MISS SOUTH AFRICA 2023

12 hopeful contestants will compete for the Miss World South Africa final, the stepping stone to participate in Miss World which will take place in India on 9 December.

As with most pageants, the top 12 contestants will participate in a series of rigorous competitions, including talent showcases, sports challenges, and charitable initiatives all aimed at highlighting the qualities that make them exceptional ambassadors of change ahead of the national final competition and beyond.

RELATED: BRYONI GOVENDER EXCITED TO REPRESENT SA AT MISS UNIVERSE: ‘I'M FULLY COMMITTED’

This year's judges include former beauty queen Realeboga Malatji (Miss South Africa 2014 and Miss World 2014), Dr Rolene Strauss, Daniel Asiwe, Dato Tiffanee Marie Lim, Dr Norman Cahi, Ava Hall and Sithembile Ntombela.

Find a list of the 12 finalists and their credentials over here.

RELATED: 'BEAUTY WITH A PURPOSE:' MEET SASHA-LEE TAYLOR, MISS WORLD SOUTH AFRICA FINALIST


This article first appeared on KFM : Miss World South Africa to be broadcast LIVE on SABC 3 on 28 October




