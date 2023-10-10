Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: 'The crunch is coming' for South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
17-year-old stabbed and killed after intervening in alleged domestic dispute The accused is expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday on a charge of murder. 10 October 2023 11:54 AM
TikTok ‘doctor’ Matthew Lani charged with impersonation, identity fraud The Gauteng Health Dept has pressed charges against Lani for impersonating a doctor and stealing a medical intern's identity. 10 October 2023 8:17 AM
Accused in disappearance of tourist Nick Frischke due back in court The five accused have been charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm after being caught with Frischke’s backpack... 10 October 2023 6:21 AM
View all Local
SA govt, ANC, political parties call for peace talks between Israel, Palestine Over 1,000 people have died since Saturday's 'surprise attack' on cities such as Tel Aviv by alleged Gaza militia. Israel has sinc... 9 October 2023 7:52 AM
Transnet leadership exodus: 'Parallels with Eskom can't be ignored' Three top executives have now resigned from the embattled state-owned rail and ports company. 5 October 2023 7:55 PM
New 6 party alliance unlikely to be a ‘significant’ grouping – expert More political parties are looking to form a coalition pact ahead of the 2024 elections. 5 October 2023 2:44 PM
View all Politics
Why you need to get your feet into Under Armour’s first carbon-plated shoe The Unisex UA FLOW Velociti Elite Running Shoes are a runner's (or walker's) dream. 9 October 2023 9:39 PM
Why are companies considering delisting from the JSE? Patrice Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC) is the latest JSE-listed company to mull over it. 9 October 2023 8:32 PM
U.S retailer claims appetite suppressing drugs eating away at food sale profits American retail chain, Walmart says customers taking appetite suppressants such as Ozempic are buying less food. 9 October 2023 8:08 PM
View all Business
100-year-old individuals blood tests give hints of the secrets to longevity Centenarians are the fastest-growing demographic group of the world’s population and we can learn a lot from them. 10 October 2023 11:35 AM
Four reasons why Thailand should be on your travel bucket list Thailand is all about affordable luxury, perfect for first-time or budget travellers. 10 October 2023 11:32 AM
Ever-rising cost of food impacts the diets of South Africans, says expert Dr Elize Symington (Nutrition Society of SA) talks about how environments impact nutrition. 10 October 2023 11:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: 'The crunch is coming' for South Africa Craig Ray (Sports Editor at Daily Maverick) shares his views on the EPIC Springboks vs France game on Sunday (kickoff at 9pm). 10 October 2023 9:42 AM
Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: fixtures and odds The fixtures for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals are set. 9 October 2023 2:38 PM
Proteas smash runs record in Cricket World Cup opener against Sri Lanka The Proteas opened their World Cup campaign with a record-breaking run. 9 October 2023 8:55 AM
View all Sport
Happy 62nd birthday, Jonathan Butler! Jam out to his best songs Take a trip down memory lane with Jonathan Butler's best songs. 10 October 2023 10:47 AM
Miss World South Africa to be broadcast LIVE on SABC 3 on 28 October The beauty contest hosted by Minnie Dlamini will be broadcast live on SABC 3 from 5.30pm to 8pm. 10 October 2023 9:11 AM
Trevor Noah first-ever comedian to sell out Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai Trevor Noah continues to make history. 9 October 2023 3:50 PM
View all Entertainment
The Israel-Hamas war: No matter who loses, Iran wins In the Israel-Hamas war, it seems unlikely that either side will come out the winner. 10 October 2023 11:48 AM
Hamas vows to execute hostages each time Israel strikes Gaza without warning Hamas fighters are holding as many as 150 people hostage in locations across Gaza. 10 October 2023 9:19 AM
‘No safe space in society’: UN report reveals the systemic racism in Australia A new UN report reveals the extent of systemic racism faced by people of African descent in Australia 9 October 2023 12:41 PM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who had money siphoned from her accounts even though she told... 5 October 2023 7:59 PM
Is The Crazy Store's influencer instruction video a little too crazy? The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 4 October 2023 9:30 PM
Fear F*k*l billboard must go or be changed, rules advertising regulator The billboard for armoured vehicle company Armoured Mobility certainly got South Africans talking. 3 October 2023 8:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: 'The crunch is coming' for South Africa

10 October 2023 9:42 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Daily Maverick
2023 rugby world cup
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Craig Ray

Craig Ray (Sports Editor at Daily Maverick) shares his views on the EPIC Springboks vs France game on Sunday (kickoff at 9pm).

Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick, shares his views on the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals between the Springboks and France on Sunday.

Listen below.

Ray says it's been a slow journey "but we're getting to the point where things finally matter" for South Africa in the Rugby World Cup.

Ray warns that "the crunch is coming" and that "it gets tense from here on in."

Quarter-final matches happen on Saturday and Sunday (14-15 October).

Saturday, 14 October

Wales versus Argentina, 5pm

Ireland versus New Zealand, 9pm

Sunday, 15 October

England versus Fiji, 5pm

South Africa versus France, 9pm

If South Africa beats France, they will play the winner of the match between England and Fiji.

The winner of the match between Ireland and New Zealand will play the winner of the game between Wales and Argentina.

Ray says that he is "nervous for the Springboks."

The Springboks will blitz and tackle whatever is in front of them but they will also face a hostile environment as the crowd will cheer for their home team while the Springboks will face boos and unruliness.

Craig Ray, Sports Editor - Daily Maverick

Ray notes that the Bokke's fate might be with the referee who "will be under immense pressure since rugby is a game that's under a fair amount of interpretation from the referee."

Antoine Dupont - arguably the world's best player - will feature in Sunday's game so the "Springboks must be on their best form for this one," warns Ray.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




10 October 2023 9:42 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Daily Maverick
2023 rugby world cup
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Craig Ray

More from Rugby World Cup 2023

Image source: World Rugby Media Zone

Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: fixtures and odds

9 October 2023 2:38 PM

The fixtures for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals are set.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World Rugby Media Zone

Portugal secures historic win. Fiji reaches last eight (FIJ 23-24 POR)

9 October 2023 8:19 AM

While Portugal made history, it was Fiji that secured a quarter-final spot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Rugby Media Zone

South Africa to take on hosts France at 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals

9 October 2023 8:03 AM

Quarter-final matches take place on 14 and 15 October with two matches in Marseille and two in Saint-Denis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from Tracey Lange's Instagram: @traceylange

Tracey Lange made the French cry when she watched the Bokke play... IN FRANCE!

5 October 2023 3:25 PM

Emily in Paris? We've got something better: Tracey Lange in Paris - here's how she did it and what stood out most.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African flag / Wikimedia Commons: Warren Rohner

No flag, no anthem: Boks and Proteas face flag ban if doping laws aren't updated

5 October 2023 10:18 AM

South Africa has 10 days to comply with the World Anti-Doping Code.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Robert Marawa chats to Thando Manana (former Springbok loose forward) and Ashwin Willemse (former Springbok wing). Photo: 947

Scotland vs Ireland pool decider: ‘There’s a lot at stake for everyone’

4 October 2023 2:18 PM

Robert Marawa chats to former Springboks Thando Manana and Ashwin Willemse about the latest from the Bok camp.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Clément Bucco-Lechat

Fiji rugby star Josua Tuisova miss son’s (7) funeral to play in Rugby World Cup

4 October 2023 8:33 AM

The player missed his seven-year-old son's funeral on Tuesday (3 October) after opting to stay with his teammates in France.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: screengrab from Instagram: @mamajoy_chauke

Meet Mzansi's SUPERFAN: Mama Joy Chauke brings gees to French stadiums for RWC

3 October 2023 12:04 PM

If a fan of South Africa and rugby combined, it would be in the form of Mama Joy Chauke.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Rugby World Cup Media Zone's website

Rugby World Cup 2023: Pool permutations with one round left before knockouts

3 October 2023 8:33 AM

With two quarter-final line-ups still uncertain, here are the full pool permutations with one round of matches left to play.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We're in a great space' - John Smit, former Bok Captain chats Rugby World Cup

2 October 2023 2:53 PM

Yes, the former captain thinks the Boks can walk away with a win.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

TikTok ‘doctor’ Matthew Lani charged with impersonation, identity fraud

Local

Boiling bananas is an A-PEELING 'new' trend... and a health benefit?

Lifestyle

Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: 'The crunch is coming' for South Africa

Sport Entertainment

EWN Highlights

NPA commited to pursuing priority TRC cases - WC DPP

10 October 2023 12:31 PM

Gauteng Health Dept opens criminal case against so-called 'Dr Matthew Lani’

10 October 2023 12:10 PM

Setting Sail into Indulgence and Adventure

10 October 2023 12:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA