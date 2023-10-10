Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: 'The crunch is coming' for South Africa





Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick, shares his views on the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals between the Springboks and France on Sunday.

Listen below.

Ray says it's been a slow journey "but we're getting to the point where things finally matter" for South Africa in the Rugby World Cup.

Ray warns that "the crunch is coming" and that "it gets tense from here on in."

Quarter-final matches happen on Saturday and Sunday (14-15 October).

Saturday, 14 October

Wales versus Argentina, 5pm

Ireland versus New Zealand, 9pm

Sunday, 15 October

England versus Fiji, 5pm

South Africa versus France, 9pm

If South Africa beats France, they will play the winner of the match between England and Fiji.

The winner of the match between Ireland and New Zealand will play the winner of the game between Wales and Argentina.

Ray says that he is "nervous for the Springboks."

The Springboks will blitz and tackle whatever is in front of them but they will also face a hostile environment as the crowd will cheer for their home team while the Springboks will face boos and unruliness. Craig Ray, Sports Editor - Daily Maverick

Ray notes that the Bokke's fate might be with the referee who "will be under immense pressure since rugby is a game that's under a fair amount of interpretation from the referee."

Antoine Dupont - arguably the world's best player - will feature in Sunday's game so the "Springboks must be on their best form for this one," warns Ray.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.