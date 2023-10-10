Israel-Hamas war: 'We should be pointing the finger at the US and EU'





John Perlman speaks to political scientist Steven Friedman about the stalling of the Middle East peace process and its impact on the current resurgence of violence in the region.

RELATED:Gaza-Israel conflict: ‘We saw evil at its peak’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has taken to social media to declare that "Israel is at war".

His announcement follows the large-scale surprise attacks by Hamas on the weekend.

Calling the attack a "mistake of historic proportions", Netanyahu promised to "win" the war.

The resurgence of warfare in the region is the latest in a decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Friedman says peace talks stalled many years ago and were never resumed.

It used to be common to talk about the peace process, but there hasn't been anything like a peace process for 15 to 20 years now. Steven Friedman, political scientist

Certainly, from the Israeli side, and they make no secret of it, they've made it clear they don't want to negotiate because to negotiate would mean to make concessions which they say they're not prepared to make. Steven Friedman, political scientist

Last week, US President Joe Biden pledged his full support for the Israeli government and the people of Israel following the assault.

Friedman says that, in terms of brokering peace, the US has failed to keep lines of communication open with the Palestinians.

"When violence like this breaks out, you've got no one to talk to," says Friedman.

We were told Joe Biden, after he heard the news, got his Secretary of State to start phoning around the region... to see if anyone could speak to Hamas because the Americans couldn't speak to them. Steven Friedman, political scientist

Where are the forces for moderation in this situation? Where are the forces for compromise? I'm afraid there aren't any. Steven Friedman, political scientist

Friedman points an accusing finger at the US and the European Union.

They have given up any pretense of being an honest broker, they've given up any pretense of being independent of the two sides...this leaves this huge vacuum where all you're looking at is military intervention. Steven Friedman, political scientist

RELATED: South African living in Israel: 'It's our first real war experience as a family'

Scroll up to listen to the full discussion.

This article first appeared on 702 : Israel-Hamas war: 'We should be pointing the finger at the US and EU'