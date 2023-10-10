Steenbras River Gorge/Crystal Pools closed for 2023/2024 hiking season





John Maytham speaks to Eddie Andrews, Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment about Steenbras River Gorge's closure for the October 2023 to April 2024 hiking season.

Andrews confirms that the popular summertime hiking trail is the latest casualty of locations being closed due to the damaging effects of heavy winds, storms, and floods over the long weekend of 24 September in Cape Town.

Typically, the hiking trail is closed during winter and is only open from 1 November to 30 April each year.

The beloved tourist attraction explores a boulder-strewn trail leading hikers through a rocky gorge to crystal-clear swimming pools and lush waterfalls.

But, no bookings will be accepted for the summer season since the impact of the floods and storms has been "devastating" says Andrews.

Andrews also confirms that Clarens Drive - the road leading up to Steenbras River Gorge - might take up to a year to be fixed.

