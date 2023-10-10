17-year-old stabbed and killed after intervening in alleged domestic dispute





John Maytham interviews Uys van der Westhuizen, Chairperson of the Malmesbury Community Policing Forum (CPF).

Unrest has hit Malmesbury after three people died and several homes were torched in violent protest action following the fatal stabbing of a teenager on Sunday.

It's believed that three males reprimanded the suspect after they witnessed him assaulting his girlfriend.

This then led to the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy who passed away before reaching the hospital.

The two other men were left critically injured.

Chaos then erupted with clashes between community members which led to houses and shacks being set alight, and the death of two others, says Van der Westhuizen.

The accused is expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday on a charge of murder.

According to the information I got, this has nothing to do with any tension. Uys van der Westhuizen, Chairperson – Malmesbury Community Policing Forum

Everything depends on the justice system. Uys van der Westhuizen, Chairperson – Malmesbury Community Policing Forum

