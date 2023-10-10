



Africa Melane speaks to resident fitness guru, Liezel van der Westhuizen about boiling bananas and how its consumption can be beneficial.

Listen below.

Yes, exploring how incorporating boiled bananas into your diet could potentially be a game-changer for your overall health and well-being says van der Westhuizen.

While #boiledbananas are trending on TikTok - van der Westhuizen says that "it's not a new thing."

People all over the world have been boiling bananas to drink, enjoy in desserts, or bake for banana bread and other traditional foods.

It's recommended that unripe green bananas are ideal for boiling and van der Westhuizen says that we might "not be using this fruit to its full potential."

So, what are the benefits of boiled bananas?

Nutritionists agree that boiling bananas:

• Helps bring out vitamins A, C, calcium and iron, minerals and antioxidants - making it more accessible for the body to absorb.

• Increases starch, providing sustained energy for a workout.

• Are a natural sweetener and can be used to decrease sugar cravings.

• Are packed with fibre, probiotics and prebiotics to aid digestion.

• They help lower blood pressure since it has a high level of potassium.

• Pectin in boiled bananas helps to control appetite and reduce body fat even more so than protein.

Recipes going viral with boiled bananas doing their rounds on TikTok are "interesting"

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

This article first appeared on 702 : Boiling bananas is an A-PEELING 'new' trend... and a health benefit?