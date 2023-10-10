Ever-rising cost of food impacts the diets of South Africans, says expert
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to the President of the Nutrition Society of South Africa, Dr Elize Symington.
The ever-rising cost of food is affecting the wallets and nutrition of South Africans.
Nutrition is highly influenced by one’s environment, says Symington.
This means that the more quick-fix and fast-food options are easily accessible and more affordable, the more people will opt for them instead of making the healthier choice.
If you are bombarded with only unhealthy choices, you are not going to go out of your way to find healthy choices. The moment things become more difficult; people are going to choose the easier route.Dr Elize Symington, President – Nutrition Society of South Africa
While nutrition is widely stereotyped as relating to slimming down, it actually refers to one’s overall health.
Your health affects how you function and the food you consume affects your overall activity.
Nutrition runs basically from food environments and food systems, what we are exposed to and the choices we make in the end. How what we physically consume will impact our current health.Dr Elize Symington, President – Nutrition Society of South Africa
Many people often make poor food decisions simply due to convenience or budget, without even realising it.
Symington says South Africans generally consume a lot of processed foods – foods whereby nutrients have been removed and additives added.
She recommends making more conscious food decisions, because “what consumers demand will have an impact on the food system and the supply”.
This article first appeared on 702 : Ever-rising cost of food impacts the diets of South Africans, says expert
