Four reasons why Thailand should be on your travel bucket list





Africa Melane speaks to WOLO Travel marketing executive, Danielle Lubbe.

Thailand is a popular travel destination for many South Africans.

Phuket, Phi Phi, Krabi offer an abundance of activities and resorts that offer dozens of packages to suit your travel needs.

Lubbe breaks down why you should be thinking of adding it to your travel bucket list:

• Perfect for first-time travellers

• Haven for affordable luxury

• South African travellers do not require a visa, you get one on arrival (at no cost) which will be valid for 30 days

• Beach and cultural tours available

We have seen a massive increase in travellers going to Thailand… There is so much to see and do, so many restaurants to try, street food, and markets. You really don’t get a better place. Danielle Lubbe, marketing executive – WOLO Travel

