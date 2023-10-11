Cape Town Marathon road closures





CAPE TOWN - Thousands of people are expected to participate in the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon this weekend.

Proceedings will kick off with a trail run and a fun run in and around the CBD on Saturday, 14 October.

The main event, the marathon, takes place on Sunday, 15 October and will see 20,000 runners take to the streets of Cape Town.

The road closures for the various events are listed below:

ATLANTIC SEABOARD ROAD CLOSURES 9-16 October 2023

Vlei Rd, Fritz Sonnenberg Rd, Helen Suzman Blvd - Full Closure - 9 Oct, 08h00 16 Oct, 14h00

Fritz Sonnenberg Rd, Stephan Way, Mc Donald's Access Rd - Full Closure - 11 Oct, 14h00 16 Oct, 14h00

P12 Parking Partial Closure / No access on 15 Oct 13 Oct, 05h00 15 Oct, 14h00

P13 Parking Partial Closure / No access on 15 Oct 13 Oct, 05h00 15 Oct, 14h00

P14 Parking No access on 15 Oct from 06h00 - 14h00 15 Oct, 06h00 15 Oct, 14h00

TRAIL RUN CLOSURES - Saturday, 14 October 2023

Somerset/Main Rd - Temporary delays / stop & hold - 06h00 16h00

High Level Rd - Temporary delays / stop & hold - 06h00 16h00

Joubert Rd - Temporary delays / stop & hold - 06h00 16h00

Ocean View Dr - Temporary delays / stop & hold - 06h00 16h00

Springbok Rd - Temporary delays / stop & hold - 06h00 16h00

Kloof Nek Rd - Temporary delays / stop & hold - 06h30 14h30

Kloof Rd - Caution runners - 07h00 12h00

FUN RUN ROAD CLOSURES - Saturday, 14 October 2023

Fritz Sonnenberg Rd between Stephan Way & Beach Rd - Full Closure (Local access allowed to Metropolitan Golf Course - See Area Detour Plan for Details) - 06h30 08h30

Beach Rd between Fritz Sonnenberg Rd & Helen Suzman Blvd -Seaside Lane Closed. No Parking Allowed. (Local Acces Allowed - See Area Detour Plans for Details) - 06h30 10h00

Beach Rd between Three Anchor Bay Rd & Queen Rd - Inbound Lanes Closed. No Parking Allowed - 06h00 10h00

Beach Rd between Queens Rd & St John's Rd - Outbound Lanes Closed. No Parking Allowed - 06h30 09h00

Rothesay Place between Beach Rd & Bay Rd - Northbound Lane Closed. No Parking Allowed - 07h00 09h30

Bay Rd between Rothesay Place & Alexander Place - Full Closure. No Parking Allowed - 07h00 09h30

MARATHON ROAD CLOSURES - Sunday, 15 October 2023

Atlantic Seaboard

Fritz Sonnenberg Rd between Stephan Way & Beach Rd - Full Closure (Local access allowed to Metropolitan Golf Course via Bay Rd until 06h00 - See Area Detour Plan for Details)- 04h00 to 08h00

Beach Rd between Surrey Pl & Portswood Dr - 04h00 to 08h00

Haul Rd between Oceana PB Club & Beach Rd - Access to Powerboat Club for launching from Granger Bay Blvd (through Water Front) - 04h00 to 08h00

Granger Bay Blvd between Helen Suzman Blvd & Granger Bay Rd - Allow crossing of Beach Rd until just before first runners arrive - 06h00 to 07h45

Portswood Rd between Granger Bay Rd & Helen Suzman Blvd - 05h00 to 08h00

Helen Suzman Blvd (Inbound) from Granger Bay Circle to Buitengracht St - Inbound Lanes Closed. Ambulance access accommodated. No Access on Sunday from 06h00 to 07h15 - 05h45 to 08h00

Buitengracht Str between Helen Suzman Blvd & Dock Rd - 3 left Outbound Lanes Closed. Dock Rd Intersection to close at 06h00 and open at 07h45 - 05h30 08h15

Helen Suzman Blvd Outbound between Buitengracht Str & Granger Bay Blvd - Lane Closed for Park and Ride - 03h00 06h00

Dock Rd between South Arm Rd & Buitengracht St - 05h45 to 07h50

Walter Sisulu Ave between Buitengracht St (inbound) & Buitengracht St (outbound) - 05h45 to 07h50

Nelson Mandela Blvd between Dock Rd & Searle St Outbound Lanes Closed - 05h00 to 09h00

Somerset Rd between Granger Bay Blvd & Buitengracht St Inbound Lanes Closed. Outbound lane is a contra-flow and Grange Bay Blvd Circle is open. No Parking allowed on Inbound Lane - 06h00 to 13h30

Main Rd between Three Anchor Bay Rd & Granger Bay Blvd - Inbound Lanes Closed. Outbound lane is a contra-flow and Grange Bay Blvd Circle is open. No Parking allowed on Inbound Lane - 06h00 to 13h30

Three Anchor Bay Rd between Main Rd & Beach Rd - Full Closure. No Parking Allowed - 06h00 to 14h00

Beach Rd Helen between Suzman Blvd & Queens Rd - Full Closure. No Parking Allowed - 03h00 to 14h30

Buitengracht St between Riebeek St Inbound & Somerset Rd Inbound - Intersection closed. Accommodations across closed road allowed up until 07h15. Accommodations across closed road allowed after 11h15. Detour to Somerset Rd - Granger Bay Blvd - Helen Suzman Blvd - 06h45 to 12h30

Helen Suzman Blvd between Beach Rd & Granger Bay Blvd - Inbound Lanes Closed - 06h00 to 14h30

Helen Suzman Blvd between Beach Rd & Granger Bay Blvd - Outbound Lanes Closed - 06h00 to 14h30

Buitengracht St between Riebeek St Inbound & Somerset Rd Inbound - Intersection closed. Accommodations across closed road allowed up until 07h15. Accommodations across closed road allowed after 11h15 Detour to Somerset Rd - Granger Bay Blvd - Helen Suzman Blvd - 06h45 to 12h30

CBD, Zonnebloem, District Six

Nelson Mandela Blvd between Dock Rd & Searle St - Outbound Lanes Closed - 05h00 to 09h00

Nelson Mandela Blvd Onramp between Hertzog Blvd & Nelson Mandela Blvd - 05h00 to 09h00

Nelson Mandela Blvd Onramp between Newmarket St & Nelson Mandela Blvd - Build of Refreshment Station in onramp lanes - 04h00 to 09h00

Newmarket St between Strand St & Russell St - 06h15 to 12h15

Russell St between New Market Str & Sir Lowry Rd - Full Closure - 06h15 to 12h15

Sir Lowry St between Christiaan Barnard St / Tennant St Russell St - Full Closure. Contraflow btw Russell St. & Tennant St No Parking Allowed - 06h30 12h15

Sir Lowry St between Christiaan Barnard St / Tennant St Darling St - Full Closure. Contraflow btw Darling St. & Tennant St No Parking Allowed- 06h30 to 12h15

Tennant St Northbound between Darling St / Hanover St Sir Lowry Rd - Full Closure. Contraflow btw Sir Lowry Rd & Darling / Hanover St. on Southbound carriageway. No Parking Allowed - 06h00 to 12h15

Darling St Northbound between Primrose St Buitenkant / Castle St - Inbound Lanes closed. Contra-flow btw Buitenkant / Castle St. & St No Parking Allowed - 06h00 to 12h15

Darling St Southbound between Sir Lowry St Tennant St - Full Closure. Accommodations across closed road allowed up until 06h00. No Parking Allowed - 06h00 to 12h15

Darling St between Castle St Plein St - Full Closure. Accommodations across closed road allowed up until 06h00. No Parking Allowed - 06h00 to 12h30

Plein / St Johns / Hatfield St Darling St Orange St - Full Closure. No Parking Allowed - 06h30 to 12h30

Orange St between Hatfield St Long St - Outbound Lanes Closed. Motorists to detour Kloof St - Rheede St - Orange St to exit City. No Parking Allowed - 06h30 to 12h45

Long St between Wale St & Orange St - Full Closure. No Parking Allowed - 06h30 to 13h00

Long St between Strand St & Wale St - Full Closure. Build of refreshment station at 05h00. No Parking Allowed - 05h00 to 13h00

Long St between Riebeek St & Strand St - Full Closure. No Parking Allowed - 06h30 to 13h00

Riebeek St between Long St & Bree St - Full Closure. No Parking Allowed. Motorists coming up Long St to turn left at Riebeek St ONLY - 06h30 to 12h45

Riebeek St between Buitengracht St & Bree St Southbound Closure. No Parking Allowed. Motorists coming down Bree St to turn left at Riebeek St ONLY - 06h30 to 12h45

Buitengracht St between Riebeek St Inbound & Somerset Rd Inbound - Intersection closed. Accommodations across closed road allowed up until 07h15. Accommodations across closed road allowed after 11h15. Detour to Somerset Rd - Granger Bay Blvd - Helen Suzman Blvd - 06h45 to 12h30

Observatory, Salt River, Woodstock

Searle Street between Nelson Mandela Blvd / N2 Sir Lowry Rd - Full Closure. No Parking Allowed - 05h30 to 09h00

Sir Lowry / Victoria Rd between Salt River Rd & Searle St - Inbound Lanes Closed. Accommodations across closed road allowed up until 06h00. Contra-flow between N2 to Searle St. No Parking Allowed - 04h30 to 09h20

Main Rd between N2 & Salt River Rd - Inbound Lanes Closed. Accommodations across closed road allowed up until 06h00. No Parking Allowed. Contra-flow between N2 to Searle St. Emergency Access at Groote Schuur Dr/Main Rd. Emergency Access allowed from Browning Str / Nelson Mandela Blvd Inbound -05h30 09h30

Liesbeek Parkway between Station Rd & N2 Southbound - Lanes closed. Motorists travelling on Northbound Lane to to turn left at Station Rd -06h00 11h30

Liesbeek Parkway/Malta Rd between Station Rd & Lower Main Rd - Full Closure. Accommodations across closed road allowed up until 06h45 - 06h00 to 11h45

Albert Rd between Lower Main Rd & Salt River Circle - Full Closure. Accommodations across closed road allowed up until 06h45. No Parking Allowed -06h00 12h00

Voortrekker Rd between Transnet Entrance & Salt River Circle - Full Closure - 06h00 to 12h00

Albert Rd between Salt River Circle & Lower Church Str - Full Closure. Accommodations across closed road allowed up until 06h45. No Parking Allowed - 06h00 to 12h00

Lower Church Str between Beach Rd & Albert Rd - Southbound Closure - 06h00 to 12h00

Albert Rd / New Market Str between Lower Church St & Russell St - Full Closure. Accommodations across closed road allowed up until 06h45. Accommodation for residents to leave via Davison Rd. No Parking Allowed - 06h15 to 12h15

Mowbray, Newlands, Claremont Rondebosch

Main Rd between Rhodes Ave & N2 - Inbound Lanes Closed. Accommodations across closed road allowed up until 06h15. No Parking Allowed. Contra-flow between N2 to Rhodes Ave - 05h00 to 09h30

Main Rd between Belmont Rd & Rhodes Ave - Inbound Lanes Closed. Accommodations across closed road allowed up until 06h15. No Parking Allowed - 05h00 to 09h45

Main Rd between Klipper Rd & Belmont Rd - Inbound Lanes Closed Accommodations across closed road allowed up until 06h15. No Parking Allowed - 05h00 to 09h50

Main Rd between Letterstedt / Claremont Blvd & Klipper Rd - Inbound Lanes Closed - Accommodations across closed road allowed up until 06h15. No Access beyond Claremont Blvd from 06h00 - 09h00. Motorists will be diverted to St Andrews Rd - Belmont Rd - Liesbeek Parkway - 05h00 to 10h00

Letterstedt / Claremont Blvd between Main Rd & Hawthorne Rd - Full Closure - 04h00 to 10h00

Claremont Blvd between Hawthorne Rd & Stanhope St - Southbound Lanes Closed. Access Allowed to Claremont Taxi Rank - 04h00 to 10h00

Stanhope Rd between Eastbound Claremont Blvd & Palmyra Rd - Contraflow set up on Westbound section - 05h30 to 10h00

Palmyra Rd between Stanhope Rd & Keurboom Rd - Full Closure. No Parking Allowed - 05h30 to 10h15

Campground Rd between Keurboom Rd & Sandown Rd - Full Closure. No Parking Allowed - 05h30 to 10h15

Sandown Rd between Campground Rd & Milner Rd - Full Closure - 06h00 to 10h25

Milner Rd between Sandown Rd & Greenbank Rd - Full Closure. Accommodations across closed road allowed up until 06h30. Local Access allowed at Milner Rd / Kromboom Rd and right into Sandown Rd ONLY - 06h00 to 10h35

Milner Rd between Greenbank Rd & Park Rd - Northbound Closure. Local Access allowed at Milner Rd / Klipfontein Rd and left into Park Rd ONLY - 06h00 to 10h35

Milner Rd between Park Rd & Klipfontein Rd - Northbound Lanes Closed. Contra-flow from Klipfontein Rd to Park Rd for Local Access ONLY. No access beyond Park Rd / Milner Rd - 05h30 to 11h00

Klipfontein Rd between Milner Rd & Sawkins Rd - Full Closure - 06h15 to 11h00

Sawkins Rd between Klipfontein Rd & Campground Rd / Pilland Rd Circle - Full Closure - 06h15 to 11h00

Campground Rd between Campground Rd / Pilland Rd & Circle Park Rd - Full Closure - 06h15 to 11h00

Park Rd between Campground Rd & Liesbeek Parkway - Eastbound Lanes closed. Contra-flow from Liesbeek Parkway to Campground Rd to allow local access- 06h15 to 11h00

Liesbeek Parkway between N2 & Park Rd - Southbound Lanes closed. Accommodations across closed road allowed up until 06h45 Contraflow from Park Rd to N2 - 05h30 to 11h30

N2 Offramp onto Liesbeek Parkway & N2 Liesbeek Pkwy - 05h30 to 11h30

This article first appeared on EWN : Cape Town Marathon road closures