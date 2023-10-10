Streaming issues? Report here
100-year-old individuals blood tests give hints of the secrets to longevity

10 October 2023 11:35 AM
by The Conversation
Centenarians

Centenarians are the fastest-growing demographic group of the world’s population and we can learn a lot from them.

This article is published courtesy of The Conversation and Karin Modig an Associate Professor of Epidemiology, from Karolinska Institutet.

Centenarians, once considered rare, have become commonplace. Indeed, they are the fastest-growing demographic group of the world’s population, with numbers roughly doubling every ten years since the 1970s.

How long humans can live, and what determines a long and healthy life, have been of interest for as long as we know. Plato and Aristotle discussed and wrote about the ageing process over 2,300 years ago.

The pursuit of understanding the secrets behind exceptional longevity isn’t easy, however. It involves unravelling the complex interplay of genetic predisposition and lifestyle factors and how they interact throughout a person’s life. Now our recent study, published in GeroScience,, has unveiled some common biomarkers, including levels of cholesterol and glucose, in people who live past 90.

RELATED: AGING IS COMPLICATED! THERE'S NO ONE-SIZE-FITS-ALL FOR ANTI-AGING INTERVENTIONS

Nonagenarians and centenarians have long been of intense interest to scientists as they may help us understand how to live longer, and perhaps also how to age in better health. So far, studies of centenarians have often been small scale and focused on a selected group, for example, excluding centenarians who live in care homes.

Huge dataset

Ours is the largest study comparing biomarker profiles measured throughout life among exceptionally long-lived people and their shorter-lived peers to date.

We compared the biomarker profiles of people who went on to live past the age of 100, and their shorter-lived peers, and investigated the link between the profiles and the chance of becoming a centenarian.

Our research included data from 44,000 Swedes who underwent health assessments at ages 64-99 - they were a sample of the so-called Amoris cohort. These participants were then followed through Swedish register data for up to 35 years. Of these people, 1,224, or 2.7%, lived to be 100 years old. The vast majority (85%) of the centenarians were female.

RELATED: FORGETFUL? EAT 'MIND' FOODS TO HELP WITH AGE-RELATED MEMORY LOSS AND DEMENTIA

Twelve blood-based biomarkers related to inflammation, metabolism, liver and kidney function, as well as potential malnutrition and anaemia, were included. All of these have been associated with ageing or mortality in previous studies.

The biomarker related to inflammation was uric acid – a waste product in the body caused by the digestion of certain foods. We also looked at markers linked to metabolic status and function including total cholesterol and glucose, and ones related to liver function, such as alanine aminotransferase (Alat), aspartate aminotransferase (Asat), albumin, gamma-glutamyl transferase (GGT), alkaline phosphatase (Alp) and lactate dehydrogenase (LD).

We also looked at creatinine, which is linked to kidney function, and iron and total iron-binding capacity (TIBC), which is linked to anaemia. Finally, we also investigated albumin, a biomarker associated with nutrition.

RELATED: EARLY INDICATORS OF DEMENTIA: 5 BEHAVIOUR CHANGES TO LOOK FOR AFTER AGE 50

Findings

We found that, on the whole, those who made it to their hundredth birthday tended to have lower levels of glucose, creatinine and uric acid from their sixties onwards. Although the median values didn’t differ significantly between centenarians and non-centenarians for most biomarkers, centenarians seldom displayed extremely high or low values.

For example, very few of the centenarians had a glucose level above 6.5 earlier in life, or a creatinine level above 125.

Image source: screengrab from The Conversation, Sabino Parente/Shutterstock
Image source: screengrab from The Conversation, Sabino Parente/Shutterstock

For many of the biomarkers, both centenarians and non-centenarians had values outside of the range considered normal in clinical guidelines. This is probably because these guidelines are set based on a younger and healthier population.

When exploring which biomarkers were linked to the likelihood of reaching 100, we found that all but two (alat and albumin) of the 12 biomarkers showed a connection to the likelihood of turning 100. This was even after accounting for age, sex and disease burden.

The people in the lowest out of five groups for levels of total cholesterol and iron had a lower chance of reaching 100 years as compared to those with higher levels. Meanwhile, people with higher levels of glucose, creatinine, uric acid and markers for liver function also decreased the chance of becoming a centenarian.

In absolute terms, the differences were rather small for some of the biomarkers, while for others the differences were somewhat more substantial.

RELATED: HEALTH AND WELLNESS: THESE ARE 4 OF THE BIGGEST FITNESS TRENDS OF 2023 SO FAR

For uric acid, for instance, the absolute difference was 2.5 percentage points. This means that people in the group with the lowest uric acid had a 4% chance of turning 100 while in the group with the highest uric acid levels only 1.5% made it to age 100.

Even if the differences we discovered were overall rather small, they suggest a potential link between metabolic health, nutrition and exceptional longevity.

The study, however, does not allow any conclusions about which lifestyle factors or genes are responsible for the biomarker values. However, it is reasonable to think that factors such as nutrition and alcohol intake play a role. Keeping track of your kidney and liver values, as well as glucose and uric acid as you get older, is probably not a bad idea.

That said, chance probably plays a role at some point in reaching an exceptional age. But the fact that differences in biomarkers could be observed a long time before death suggests that genes and lifestyle may also play a role.


This article first appeared on KFM : 100-year-old individuals blood tests give hints of the secrets to longevity




10 October 2023 11:35 AM
by The Conversation
Centenarians

More from Lifestyle

A beach resort in Thailand. Picture: Pixabay.com

Four reasons why Thailand should be on your travel bucket list

10 October 2023 11:32 AM

Thailand is all about affordable luxury, perfect for first-time or budget travellers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Ever-rising cost of food impacts the diets of South Africans, says expert

10 October 2023 11:21 AM

Dr Elize Symington (Nutrition Society of SA) talks about how environments impact nutrition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com.

Boiling bananas is an A-PEELING 'new' trend... and a health benefit?

10 October 2023 11:08 AM

Would you? Should you? Why? Fitness guru, Liezel van der Westhuizen delves into the latest TikTok trend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from @secretcapetown on Instagram

Steenbras River Gorge/Crystal Pools closed for 2023/2024 hiking season

10 October 2023 10:37 AM

The tourist attraction is the latest casualty affected by the damaging effects of heavy winds, storms, and floods that took place over the long weekend last month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Smoking / Pexels: Ayşenur

Should SA increase the legal smoking age to curb the next generation of smokers?

10 October 2023 10:17 AM

This would mean that each year, the age at which one may legally purchase cigarettes will go up by another year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dolgachov/123rf.com

Poor oral hygiene linked to cancer and other serious diseases

9 October 2023 5:11 PM

Dental health is not just important for good breath, it is also essential for your health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Max Fisher via pexels

How the help of a teacher can change a life: ‘That care lived with me forever’

9 October 2023 3:53 PM

Growing up in a difficult and neglectful home can be devastating for a child, but the right intervention can be lifesaving.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: supplied

Champion Tree gets TREEmendous chop at Arderne Gardens

9 October 2023 3:11 PM

A local treasure renowned for its lush botanical beauty experienced an unfortunate incident when an iconic Champion Tree fell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A man suffering from depression. Photo: Supplied

Mental Health Day: 'We can't look at attempted suicide as a criminal matter'

9 October 2023 3:07 PM

10 October marks World Mental Health Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A corgi in a silly, goofy mood. Picture: Pixabay.com

South Africa needs more vets! Job skill currently listed on scarce skills list

9 October 2023 2:35 PM

Gert Steyn, the MD of the South Africa's Veterinary Association speaks on why we have a shortage of vets in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

