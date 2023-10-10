



A video of a driver knocking a hijacker at an intersection has gone viral.

The incident is believed to have taken place in Cape Town.

Motorist drives into a man trying to hijack him. Don't have other details. But bloody well done! #SelfDefence #SouthAfrica @sa_crime pic.twitter.com/Ld9foOOS7I ' Tim Flack 𝕏 (@tim_meh87) October 9, 2023

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Crime in SA!! Motorist knocks over suspected hijacker in Cape Town