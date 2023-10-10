



Michael Appel, Journalist and Senior Producer at Al Jazeera English, provides an update on the unexpected attack that has left more than 900 people dead in Israel since Saturday.

Israel has begun its retaliation against the deadly attacks launched by the Hamas militant group on Saturday.

Residents of Israel awoke to a surprise assault by Hamas on Saturday morning, with attacks by land, air and sea.

Israel has since responded by pounding Gaza with deadly airstrikes, killing hundreds and displacing tens of thousands.

Appel says it's becoming difficult to track the latest numbers.

The death toll changes hour by hour, [currently] it's just over 700 Palestinians, over 900 Israelis dead. Michael Appel, Journalist and Senior Producer - Al Jazeera English

Hamas fighters are believed to be holding as many as 150 people hostage in locations across Gaza.

Hamas came out yesterday to say it would begin killing captives if there were any further airstrikes on the besieged enclave in Gaza. Michael Appel, Journalist and Senior Producer - Al Jazeera English

As the international community has been divided over the conflict, Appel says it is crucial to draw a distinction between Hamas and those living in Gaza.

There are 2.3 million Palestinians within Gaza, a tiny 41km by 12km stretch of land, the most densely populated on earth. Michael Appel, Journalist and Senior Producer - Al Jazeera English

There are anywhere between 10, 20, 30 40-thousand members of Hamas....that's 1% and it's the people of Gaza that are bearing the brunt of what Hamas has done on Saturday. Michael Appel, Journalist and Senior Producer - Al Jazeera English

RELATED: Hamas vows to execute hostages each time Israel strikes Gaza without warning

This article first appeared on 702 : Israel-Gaza conflict: 'The death toll changes hour by hour'