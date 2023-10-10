[WATCH] 'God told me I WILL be the president of South Africa' – Mogoeng Mogoeng





Against all odds, former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng believes that he will one day become the president of South Africa because of the calling he's received from God.

During an interview with eNCA, he reiterated this, saying that God told him that he'll 'miraculously' become president without needing to join or form any political party.

While he is unaware of when this will happen, he says that it's 'inevitable'.

Users took to X (formerly known as Twitter) calling Mogoeng "ambitious", claiming that he "suffers from chronic prelogic".

ao Mogoeng Mogoeng MP's appointing you just like that... if ambitious was a person pic.twitter.com/9t6KwuZ6l3 ' tlotlo (@masa64954384868) October 10, 2023

Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng suffers from chronic prelogic (a primitive mode of thinking that comes before logical reasoning)🙄DIGSA ' Dumisani Xhakaza (@DumisaniXh78001) October 10, 2023

It's going to be miraculous. Mogoeng Mogoeng, retired Chief Justice

I'm not saying might; it's unstoppable, it's inevitable. I don't know when but God will surely do it. Mogoeng Mogoeng, retired Chief Justice

It sounds crazy, it sounds nonsensical, but I have seen how unlimited the power of this God is. Mogoeng Mogoeng, retired Chief Justice