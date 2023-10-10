



Ferrari is set to release its first electric model in 2025.

According to Ferrari’s CEO, Benedetto Vigna, the company’s transition towards electric vehicles (EVs) does not appear to be a rushed decision but a strategic move to keep up with the evolving market dynamics.

Yes, there's a prototype...

Vigna reportedly took his first spin in an early prototype of the e-sportscar last week and said, "I like it a lot, and I’m happy."

But will it have the quintessential roar of a 12-cylinder engine or the quiet hum of an electric motor - only time will tell.

Vigna confirms that the electric model would not compromise the vehicle’s exhilarating driving dynamics - a trait synonymous with Ferrari’s legacy.

The company aims to have EVs make up 40% of its total model lineup by 2030.

This strategic shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles is part of Ferrari’s broader commitment to sustainability, reflecting the global trend within the automotive industry to reduce CO2 emissions.

Ferrari’s transition to electric vehicles is expected to be trendsetting in the luxury automotive industry.

Given the brand’s iconic status and global influence, this move sends a strong message to other luxury sports car manufacturers about the urgent need to embrace sustainable technologies for a greener future.

This article first appeared on KFM : Ferrari goes green releasing first fully electric sports supercar for 2025