Extreme heat threatens drivers' health at Qatar GP

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
ConCourt declares section of the Divorce Act unconstitutional Ordinarily, an individual married out of community of property without accrual can’t claim from their spouse’s estate if they divo... 10 October 2023 3:53 PM
SA mental health care not meeting needs of majority, says psychiatrist On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, a local psychiatrist says much more needs to be done to help South Africans. 10 October 2023 2:00 PM
First-of-its-kind report lists local ad firms working with fossil fuel industry The report also features a number of case studies about the negative impacts of fossil fuel advertising. 10 October 2023 1:29 PM
View all Local
As Eskom chair quits, will replacement be able to get past CEO stalemate? Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana's resignation was announced on Monday evening. He'll be replaced by non-executive director Mteto Ny... 10 October 2023 7:24 PM
[WATCH] 'God told me I WILL be the president of South Africa' – Mogoeng Mogoeng "It sounds nonsensical but I have seen how unlimited the power of this God is." 10 October 2023 12:01 PM
SA govt, ANC, political parties call for peace talks between Israel, Palestine Over 1,000 people have died since Saturday's 'surprise attack' on cities such as Tel Aviv by alleged Gaza militia. Israel has sinc... 9 October 2023 7:52 AM
View all Politics
Why you need to get your feet into Under Armour’s first carbon-plated shoe The Unisex UA FLOW Velociti Elite Running Shoes are a runner's (or walker's) dream. 9 October 2023 9:39 PM
Why are companies considering delisting from the JSE? Patrice Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC) is the latest JSE-listed company to mull over it. 9 October 2023 8:32 PM
U.S retailer claims appetite suppressing drugs eating away at food sale profits American retail chain, Walmart says customers taking appetite suppressants such as Ozempic are buying less food. 9 October 2023 8:08 PM
View all Business
As Eskom chair quits, will replacement be able to get past CEO stalemate? Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana's resignation was announced on Monday evening. He'll be replaced by non-executive director Mteto Ny... 10 October 2023 7:24 PM
How to choose the right references for your CV When applying for jobs you want to put your best foot forward, and that includes having the right people vouch for you. 10 October 2023 2:10 PM
Ferrari goes green releasing first fully electric sports supercar for 2025 The iconic Italian luxury sports car brand is set to make automotive history! 10 October 2023 1:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA to challenge Anti-Doping non-compliance declaration South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) is challenging the declaration that SA is not compliant with the Anti-Doping C... 10 October 2023 5:00 PM
Record-breaking stadium numbers as Rugby World Cup moves into knock-out phase World Rugby and France 2023 announce record-breaking numbers for quarter, semi, and final games. 10 October 2023 2:14 PM
Extreme heat threatens drivers' health at Qatar GP Ewan Gale (RacingNews365) reflects on the Qatar Grand Prix on Marawa Sports Worldwide. 10 October 2023 1:41 PM
View all Sport
Happy 62nd birthday, Jonathan Butler! Jam out to his best songs Take a trip down memory lane with Jonathan Butler's best songs. 10 October 2023 10:47 AM
Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: 'The crunch is coming' for South Africa Craig Ray (Sports Editor at Daily Maverick) shares his views on the EPIC Springboks vs France game on Sunday (kickoff at 9pm). 10 October 2023 9:42 AM
Miss World South Africa to be broadcast LIVE on SABC 3 on 28 October The beauty contest hosted by Minnie Dlamini will be broadcast live on SABC 3 from 5.30pm to 8pm. 10 October 2023 9:11 AM
View all Entertainment
Africa could play a role in mediating Israel-Gaza conflict With escalations in the Israel-Gaza conflict, some believe that African countries could play a role in mediation. 10 October 2023 4:04 PM
An 'idiot's guide' to the complex history behind the Israel-Gaza conflict The Israel-Gaza conflict that has been dominating headlines is the culmination of decades of tension, unrest, and violence. 10 October 2023 2:50 PM
Israel-Gaza conflict: 'What other option did Israel leave for Palestinians?' According to reports, more than 1,300 people have been killed on both sides since the resurgence of deadly violence this weekend. 10 October 2023 1:28 PM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who had money siphoned from her accounts even though she told... 5 October 2023 7:59 PM
Is The Crazy Store's influencer instruction video a little too crazy? The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 4 October 2023 9:30 PM
Fear F*k*l billboard must go or be changed, rules advertising regulator The billboard for armoured vehicle company Armoured Mobility certainly got South Africans talking. 3 October 2023 8:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Extreme heat threatens drivers' health at Qatar GP

10 October 2023 1:41 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
qatar grand prix
Qatar GP

Ewan Gale (RacingNews365) reflects on the Qatar Grand Prix on Marawa Sports Worldwide.

While Redbull Racing’s Max Verstappen became a three-time world champion at the weekend, this wasn’t the big story from the Qatar Grand Prix.

From tyre limits to extreme weather conditions, the Qatar Grand Prix was drama-filled.

Pirelli imposed a tyre directive to teams, whereby each driver could only run a set of tyres for 18 laps (new or used) due to safety concerns over tyre wear.

With a 57-lap race, this meant teams had to make three mandatory pit stops.

Gale says it was the first of its kind.

In effect, you had no strategy bout, you knew when drivers were going to pit during a race.

Ewan Gale, lead editor – RacingNews365

During the race itself, drivers faced gruelling heat with track temperatures reaching upward of 36 °C.

Williams Racing driver Logan Sargeant retired after feeling ill from intense dehydration.

Post-race Alpine driver Esteban Ocon threw up in his helmet during the race, while Aston Martin Racing driver Lance Stroll nearly fainted getting out of his car.

It was also reported that several drivers headed straight to the medical centre after the race.

There is a safety aspect that has got to come in… Ocon vomiting in his helmet, that can’t be safe. You’ve got drivers saying they were close to fainting during the race. What happens if you faint halfway through a corner and end up crashing at high speed?

Ewan Gale, lead editor – RacingNews365

While many have called for the race to be scrapped completely, it is difficult because this is not the only race that takes place in the desert region, says Gale.

In a statement on Monday (9 October), the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) motorsport governing body said it will take action to protect drivers from the sort of extreme heat and humidity they experienced in Qatar.

Next year’s Qatar GP will take place in December (winter in the region) so temperatures should be lower.

It will be a later date, the conditions will come down and that should make the difference. If it doesn’t, then the future of the Qatar GP I am sure will be up in the air.

Ewan Gale, lead editor – RacingNews365

Listen to the full discussion below (skip to 11:48):


This article first appeared on 947 : Extreme heat threatens drivers' health at Qatar GP




10 October 2023 1:41 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
qatar grand prix
Qatar GP

More from Sport

South African flag / Wikimedia Commons: Warren Rohner

SA to challenge Anti-Doping non-compliance declaration

10 October 2023 5:00 PM

South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) is challenging the declaration that SA is not compliant with the Anti-Doping Code.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: World Rugby Media Zone, screengrab

Record-breaking stadium numbers as Rugby World Cup moves into knock-out phase

10 October 2023 2:14 PM

World Rugby and France 2023 announce record-breaking numbers for quarter, semi, and final games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Rugby World Cup Media Zone's website

Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: 'The crunch is coming' for South Africa

10 October 2023 9:42 AM

Craig Ray (Sports Editor at Daily Maverick) shares his views on the EPIC Springboks vs France game on Sunday (kickoff at 9pm).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: World Rugby Media Zone

Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: fixtures and odds

9 October 2023 2:38 PM

The fixtures for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals are set.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© vladm/123rf.com

Proteas smash runs record in Cricket World Cup opener against Sri Lanka

9 October 2023 8:55 AM

The Proteas opened their World Cup campaign with a record-breaking run.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World Rugby Media Zone

Portugal secures historic win. Fiji reaches last eight (FIJ 23-24 POR)

9 October 2023 8:19 AM

While Portugal made history, it was Fiji that secured a quarter-final spot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Rugby Media Zone

South Africa to take on hosts France at 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals

9 October 2023 8:03 AM

Quarter-final matches take place on 14 and 15 October with two matches in Marseille and two in Saint-Denis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of para surfer Michele Macfarlane on Instagram @michelle.blind_explorer

Making waves: Help get blind surfer to World Para Champs in Los Angeles

7 October 2023 3:07 PM

Michele Macfarlane is fundraising to get herself and her coach to the World Para Surf Championship in Los Angeles in November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cricket SA CEO, Pholetsi Moseki and Robert Marawa. Photo: 947

‘There is a light at the end of the tunnel’ – Cricket SA CEO

6 October 2023 12:05 PM

Regardless of South Africa’s bittersweet relationship with the World Cup, Cricket SA is optimistic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: CapeTalk social media engagement team

[WATCH] Vroom vroom! Super motor champion speeds up spiral stairs into studio

6 October 2023 11:50 AM

Catch Brian Capper's speed biking skills live at the FIA World Rallycross Championships at Killarney International Raceway this weekend!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Crime in SA!! Motorist knocks over suspected hijacker in Cape Town

Local

Record-breaking stadium numbers as Rugby World Cup moves into knock-out phase

Sport

First-of-its-kind report lists local ad firms working with fossil fuel industry

Local

EWN Highlights

IsiZulu remains a dominant language in South Africa

10 October 2023 8:53 PM

SA drug-free sport institute: Lengthy legislative processes delayed doping law

10 October 2023 8:23 PM

Recent Zimbabwe and Eswatini elections not free and fair, observes SACP

10 October 2023 8:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA