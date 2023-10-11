Spend an afternoon with the one and only John Maytham at our CapeTalk Classics
The day was 14 October 1997 when John Maytham welcomed listeners to CapeTalk for the very first time.
26 years later and Maytham continues to keep us informed, on our toes and dare we say entertained with his much-appreciated rants.
To celebrate 26 years of world-class radio, thought-provoking conversations, great music and special moments, we're inviting you to our very-first CapeTalk Classics show at Cabo Beach Club on 22 October from 4pm.
Enjoy an afternoon in the sun being serenaded by home-grown stars such as Loyiso Bala, Vicky Sampson, Karen Kortje, and our very own CapeTalk Classics band.
Tickets range from R280 for general access to R375 for seated spots, which are unreserved.
If you plan on celebrating with family or friends, you can book a six-seater lounge pocket for R2000.
To book a ticket and the chance to hang out with the man who started it all, click here.
I'm hoping that I will see many of you at the CapeTalk Classics concert. It's celebrating 26 years of broadcasting; 26 years that I have been a part of from the very, very beginning.John Maytham, The Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Let's celebrate life, let's celebrate the coming of summer, let's celebrate the wonderful music that South African artists have recorded over the years and let's get together, let's sit down, let's gesels met mekaar and let's listen to the music and hey, I'm gonna get up and dance, why don't you?John Maytham, The Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
