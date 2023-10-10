Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Opinion
How to choose the right references for your CV

10 October 2023 2:10 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
CV
World of Work

When applying for jobs you want to put your best foot forward, and that includes having the right people vouch for you.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Samantha-Jane Gravett, Director at recruitment agency Robert Walters Africa.

No CV is complete without references at the end to give potential employers an idea of what you will be like to work with.

While highlighting your skills and experiences are essential for job applications, choosing the right referees is as important to ensure you impress recruiters.

After getting through the interview process, a good recommendation can be what decides whether or not you get your dream job.

RELATED: World of work: Can you choose to leave previous work experience off your CV?

When choosing a referee, it should ideally be a former employer or mentor, preferably someone who knows you well and that you have a good relationship with.

You really need to think about what impact that referee is going to have on your application and is it going to be a positive one.

Samantha-Jane Gravett, Director - Robert Walters Africa

A referee will not only speak to your skills and experience, but they will also likely provide an important character reference.

RELATED: How to help your child prepare for the world of work

Picture: cottonbro studio via pexels
Picture: cottonbro studio via pexels

Gravett says you should try ensuring you leave workplaces on a positive note so that you can get a positive reference, although ideally they should be impartial.

She adds that before adding someone as a reference you should ask their permission as their details will be given to potential employers.

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : How to choose the right references for your CV




