SA mental health care not meeting needs of majority, says psychiatrist





Dr. Alicia Porter, Lecturer and Psychiatrist at Wits University's Department of Psychiatry, discusses World Mental Health Day, and whether the government is improving and has adequate resources to treat mental health in the country.

South Africa is sitting on the edge of a mental health crisis that it can no longer afford to ignore, says Porter.

She adds that the Life Esidimeni tragedy ought to have provided a significant catalyst for change when it comes to mental health treatment in the country.

We have great policies now, but I think implementation is still poor on the ground. Dr. Alicia Porter, Lecturer and Psychiatrist - Wits University's Department of Psychiatry

Even the budget allocation [for mental health] is allocated to hospitals and there's very little that is then spent on community-based care. Dr. Alicia Porter, Lecturer and Psychiatrist - Wits University's Department of Psychiatry

The use of funds is something that needs to be re-looked at in terms of the continuation of care beyond hospitalisation. Dr. Alicia Porter, Lecturer and Psychiatrist - Wits University's Department of Psychiatry

The Mental State of the World study has shown that a quarter of South Africans suffer from a common mental disorder such as anxiety, depression or substance abuse and our country ranks the lowest, alongside the United Kingdom, in terms of mental health.

