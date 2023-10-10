An 'idiot's guide' to the complex history behind the Israel-Gaza conflict





Mike Wills speaks to Dr Marthie Momberg, Research Fellow at Stellenbosch University and author of '21 Voices from Israel and South Africa: Why the Palestinian Struggle Matters.'

On 7 October, the Hamas group launched a large-scale attack on cities in Gaza, and the Israeli government responded with a declaration of war.

The route of this conflict dates all the way back to 1948, after the end of World War II.

After the atrocities of the second world war, a Jewish homeland was established in Palestine with many Jewish people immigrating to the area.

This led to a massive displacement of Palestinians and the beginning of decades of conflict.

Momberg says that Israel has been inflicting serious violence in the form of psychological harm, depravation, and threat of harm on Palestinians since they occupied that space.

Israel has been practicing all of the above since before 1948. Dr Marthie Momberg, Research Fellow at Stellenbosch University

She says that Hamas is an anti-Zionist liberation movement and says that while what has happened is astonishing, it is not surprising.

While there is a complex history to this situation, and the international community has been divided in response, she says that both Hamas and Israel are guilty of breaking international law by targeting civilians.

