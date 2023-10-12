Views, news, sun and music: Celebrate 26 years of CapeTalk with Clarence Ford!





On 3 October, Clarence Ford celebrated his one-year anniversary with CapeTalk, bringing his unique flavour with his daily show 'Views and News'.

While you're used to hearing him from behind the mic sharing and reflecting on a broad array of different perspectives, Clarrie knows a thing or two about letting loose and having some fun!

Don't believe us? Watch this video:

As we reflect on the 26th birthday of CapeTalk, Ford has been a pivotal role in leaving our listeners feeling both motivated and empowered, whether that be through his feature 'Heritage Hour' or the fan favourite 'The Naked Scientist'.

To celebrate 26 years of world-class radio, thought-provoking conversations, great music and special moments, we're inviting you to our very-first CapeTalk Classics show at Cabo Beach Club on 22 October from 4pm.

Enjoy an afternoon in the sun being serenaded by home-grown stars such as Loyiso Bala, Vicky Sampson, Karen Kortje, and our very own CapeTalk Classics band.

Tickets range from R280 for general access to R375 for seated spots, which are unreserved.

If you plan on celebrating with family or friends, you can book a six-seater lounge pocket for R2000.

We can't promise that Ford's dance moves will be any better, but we can promise you an evening of fun!

To book a ticket and have a boogie with Clarrie, click here.

We talk to bring understanding of different view points, but sometimes music talks louder then words. This is the occasion for us to immerse ourselves in the music and let it have its way with us. Clarence Ford, Views and News with Clarence Ford