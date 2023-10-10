Streaming issues? Report here
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives?

10 October 2023 8:31 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Ray Hartley
Mills Soko
book review
business books
greg mills
Bronwyn Williams
Brenthurst Foundation
SA Inc

BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Hartley

Bruce Whitfield talks to regular book reviewer Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.

Every week The Money Show interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Bruce Whitfield talked to Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.

She reviewed The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future.

It's written by Ray Hartley and Greg Mills from the Brenthurst Foundation, and Mills Soko from the Wits Business School.

Former public protector Prof. Thuli Madonsela describes the book as 'a worthy read that presents what the future holds if the right political choices are made'.

It's quite a short read, so if you want to read something you can get a lot of insight from in a short amount of time, pick this up...

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

It's a very time-specific, time-sensitive read too, so read it now. It's really laying out the scenarios as to what plays out in the upcoming elections next year... and perhaps the one set of elections after that. It's not looking at a horizon much beyond 2030.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

It paints quite a dark picture... It's very much following up on the work that Clem Sunter did; in fact he was involved in assisting them in determining how they were going to set about doing the scenarios, advising them along the process, so it's got Clem's fingerprints all over it.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

What they've ended up doing is coming up with quite a simple scenario matrix as to what we can look forward to or not, with these next two election cycles.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

They've taken two primary questions to determine the four primary scenarios they've come up with. The one question is whether the ANC gets to maintain its 50% majority or not, and the other... is whether the macro-economic conditions improve or get worse.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

Description by The Brenthurst Foundation:

South Africa is facing an extraordinary ‘polycrisis’. The dimensions of this crisis include an energy collapse, a failing rail network, weak education outcomes, interrupted water supply and the effects of decades of endemic corruption that have brought government to a halt.

But the country also has incredible assets: A wealth of sought-after minerals; an enviable constitution that protects rights and advocates social inclusion; an advanced financial and services sector; thriving agricultural and auto industries that compete with the best in the world; and, most of all, a strong-willed people who are determined to make life better through hard work, entrepreneurship and hustling.

The choice is stark: We either build on the positives and take the country forward or we will be overwhelmed by the negatives and end up as another Zimbabwe or Venezuela.

We have the people, the policies and the resources. What is missing is the political will to make the difficult choices that will save the country from disaster.

This book takes you on a journey which ends with one of three possible futures: The Good, The Bad or The Ugly.

Compiled by the Brenthurst Foundation and Roelf Meyer’s In Transformation Initiative and workshopped with high-powered leaders in business and politics, the scenarios have stimulated intense public interest as the country grapples with its mounting problems.

The good news is that there is a clear road towards a positive future. It will take courageous leadership and clear thinking to get there, but the ‘good’ scenario is tantalizingly within grasp.

RAY HARTLEY is the Research Director of the Johannesburg-based Brenthurst Foundation.

GREG MILLS is the Director of the Brenthurst Foundation.

MILLS SOKO is Professor of International Business and Strategy at the Wits Business School.

Scroll up to listen to the review




