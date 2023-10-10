Choosing property for investment? 'Make sure you know what you're doing'
Bruce Whitfield chats to personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French of 'Maya on Money' fame.
Investment decisions are tricky, and most certainly have long-term implications for your finances.
In the Personal Finance slot this week, Bruce Whitfield gets insight on property as an asset class from well-known personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French.
While property can be a great asset class she acknowledges, the 'Maya on Money' writer refutes the perception that owning an investment property is less risky than a portfolio of shares.
She also emphasizes that it is NOT a passive income.
Pointing out the pitfalls of picking this investment vehicle, Fisher-French says people often get into property without understanding the risks.
Buyers find they cannot rent the investment property out for what they expected, or they didn’t run the numbers and include things like levies and maintenance in their figures. Then you get interest rate spikes... You also have tenant risk and tenants not paying, and dealing with people is not a passive investment!Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist - Maya on Money
When you invest in a property you are also not diversifying your risks – in fact you are concentrating them, she says.
"If you compare that to investing in a unit trust or ETF – for R500 a month you diversify across the world and you do not have to do anything."
Pointers if you decide to invest in property:
- Do your numbers properly - understand if you can afford it
- Have a buffer fund to cover costs if tenants don’t pay or for unexpected maintenance
- Be prepared to manage tenants or use a management agency
- OR consider investing in a unit trust fund with exposure across the globe and just leave it to grow
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to Fisher-French's detailed analysis
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/ismagilov/ismagilov1709/ismagilov170901164/87005539-portrait-of-a-young-surprised-woman-with-short-red-hair-taking-off-her-glasses-she-is-standing-near-.jpg
