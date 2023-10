Bruce Whitfield talks census numbers with Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

The population of South Africa increased from 51.7 million in 2011, to more than 62 million in 2022.

That's 19.8 percentage points says Statistics SA, the largest percentage change in population size since 1996.

The numbers signify a growth rate between the census of 2022 (SA's first digital census) and the census of 2011 of 1.8%.

During the period, the number of households grew from 14,4 million to 17,8 million in 2022, an intercensal growth rate of 2%.

At the same time our economic growth since 2011 has dramatically under-performed in relation to our population growth, notes Bruce Whitfield.

He gets comment from Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Lings says the disparity between population and economic growth rates is probably one of the country's biggest problems.

Out population growth is actually quite high by global standards - if you break it down on a yearly basis we grow the population at about 1.6% a year. At last count I think the world pop grows at 0.9%, so just below 1% is kind of the global average. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Then if look at economic growth over the last ten years, it was 0.8 % average... That's a massive gap. What then happens is income per capita declines, living standards go down... Obviously there will be some people that do benefit, but you end up with an ongoing income and wealth divide that's kind of built into the system now. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

For the bulk of the population this will feel like you are going backwards, he adds.

One could argue, if this was happening in a country where employment and income levels were already quite high, the situation could be tolerated for a period of time.

But in South Africa of course, it's not the case.

The problem in South Africa is you're in that environment with already exacerbated income inequality and you've got already high extreme unemployment, so it makes it untenable. To me the only real solution here is to lift the growth rate... honestly, it's got to be north of 3% on a sustain basis. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Gauteng remains the largest province in South Africa, with 15,1 million people. The province has grown by 2,8 million from 2011 to 2022.

