As Eskom chair quits, will replacement be able to get past CEO stalemate?
Bruce Whitfield gets financial journalist Carol Paton's take on the latest developments at the beleaguered power utility.
The chairperson of the Eskom board is stepping down after not quite a year in office.
Mpho Makwana's resignation was announced in a short statement by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Monday evening.
Non-executive Director Mteto Nyati will take over as board chair at the end of October.
While no reason for Makwana's decision was provided in the statement, he did thank Minister Gordhan for "the positive amicable manner upon which we conclude my tenure".
RELATED: Transnet leadership exodus: 'Parallels with Eskom can't be ignored'
Gordhan said efforts to stabilise Eskom remain on track.
Our efforts to stabilize Eskom and restructure it into three subsidiaries -- generation, transmission, and distribution -- remain on track. As government we are committed to ensuring that Eskom has the right skills, talent, and experience to support our pursuit of a more secure energy future for South Africans.Pravin Gordhan, Minister of Public Enterprises
It's been reported that the relationship between Gordhan and Makwana had been deteriorating, partly because of disagreement over the appointment of a new CEO following the resignation of André de Ruyter almost ten months ago.
RELATED: Calib Cassim appointed as interim Eskom CEO
Business exec Nyati last week resigned from his position on the Nedbank boards, and in September he also stepped down from the board of Telkom.
Minister Gordhan Announces Changes to the Eskom Board pic.twitter.com/2ouqWrgf2w' DPE_ZA (@DPE_ZA) October 9, 2023
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Carol Paton, writer-at-large for News24 Business.
Whether Makwana was the right fit or not is a separate question, the point is that he was selected by Minister Gordhan for the chairperson position Paton says.
Over more than a decade there's been a high turnover of both board chairs and CEOS at the power utility, possibly signifying an underlying problem?
The model at Eskom was supposedly that the politician appoints the board and the board is then accountable to them and they appoint or headhunt a CEO. That model doesn't seem to work because the politicians can't really stop themselves from appointing people who they think will do what they say and when they don't, then there's a problem.Carol Paton, Writer-at-large - News24 Business
There are signs that Gordhan decided that Makwana perhaps wasn't the best fit Paton says, with disagreement over the CEO position definitely an issue between them.
Gordhan had said to the board, find me three candidates... and the b said they found only one appointable candidate and that's where the matter's been stuck since the beginning of September... I think it just spoke to the fact that the two of them could not resolve this issue, it was impossible. And so one of them had to go.Carol Paton, Writer-at-large - News24 Business
While there are always human dynamics at play in any situation, Paton describes the extent to which interpersonal conflicts seem to determine things in SOES as "quite extraordinary".
Nyati comes with a lot of respect attached... and it could be very interesting to see whether he can do what previous chairmen before him haven't been able to. We're lucky to have someone of his calibre and let's hope that he can take the CEO matter forward because... it is very destabilising to have this vacuum.Carol Paton, Writer-at-large - News24 Business
Scroll up to listen to the conversation
Source : Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
