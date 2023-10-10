Africa could play a role in mediating Israel-Gaza conflict
Clarence Ford speaks to Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent.
South African politicians have spoken out calling for peace talks between Israel and Palestine.
In the past, the ANC has likened Israel's occupation of the Gaza Strip to apartheid and has advocated for a two-state solution to the conflict.
South Africa very much supports the Palestinian cause.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
However, not all African countries agree.
According to Cornish, many North African countries have also outright condemned Israel, although this is not a unanimous view.
He adds that African countries seem to have a more nuanced approach to the conflict than Western countries which could be helpful for peace talks.
Mediation needs to be in the middle.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
