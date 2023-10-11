[LISTEN] Airbnb affects housing availability. Time for regulation?
Amy MacIver speaks with Alistaire Otter, Editor of The Outlier.
As those with means buy up properties for short-term rentals, the housing options for residents are becoming limited.
To make matters worse, properties marketed on Airbnb are usually in good areas with reliable transport and work opportunities.
RELATED: A ban on Airbnb in Cape Town? It's happened elsewhere in the world...
In the broader Cape Town area, there are more than 20 500 Airbnb listings. The international Airbnb market, however, is somewhat struggling.
There is a growing concern about the spread of Airbnbs around the world.Alistaire Otter, Editor - The Outlier
RELATED: PROPERTY: Tips homeowners need to know before listing their homes on Airbnb
This [effect on housing availability] is something we need to start being aware of.Alistaire Otter, Editor - The Outlier
Otter argues for increased regulation of Airbnb.
Listen to the interview above for more.
