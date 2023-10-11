Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
'Bedbugs' crawl their way into the London Underground onto people!

11 October 2023 10:43 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
London underground
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
Views and News with Clarence Ford

Bedbugs or critters in Paris sweep through the United Kingdom with hotels and transport operators already on red alert.

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online topics including a bedbug/critter infestation that's gone viral in London, France, Paris, and TikTok.

Many TikTokers from across the ocean in places like France and the United Kingdom have posted their experience with bedbugs which are reportedly all over - trains, hotels - you name it, it's got a bedbug.

RELATED: BEDBUG PANIC SWEEPS FRANCE AS INFESTATIONS CLIMB

Some hotels in Paris reported having to discard of beds and other things bedbugs call home while transport services like the Metro and busses have been halted to deal with the bugs.

TikTok users are particularly grossed out by a video posted by @Lassgold who was on the Victoria Tube line in London's Underground before noticing a bedbug clinging to their pant.

RELATED: A SOGGY WINTER HAS LED TO AN INFESTATION OF BUSH COCKROACHES EVERYWHERE!

Other TikTokers also recorded their bedbug experience with some calling it a "bedbug pandemic."

@aaryab0nd #fyp #bedbugs #bedbugsinparis #paris ♬ bunyi asal - haa
@beriicherii Im delevoping a fear for these bed bugs #bedbugs #tubegirl #bedbuginfestation #fypシ゚viral ♬ greedy - Tate McRae
@jamesslade93 They’e here guys! Bed bugs on London Underground rip Londoners #bedbugslondon #bedbuglondon #londonbedbugs #bedbugsinlondon ♬ Oh No (Instrumental) - Kreepa
@jazkandal Omg the bed bugs are in london, ordering myself a hazmat suit. Feeling so paranoid and itchy. 😭 #b#badbugsl#londonParisbedbugs #be#bedbuginfestation ♬ Memories of Paris - Paris Cafe Society
@versible.eu The bed bugs crisis is becoming more difficult everyday! #bedbugs #bedbuginfestation #bedbugsparis #frenchbedbugs #paris #bedbug #punaisesdelit ♬ original sound - PieterJohnsen

And of course, what would the internet be without someone calling out The Simpsons for predicting this event as they've done with Trump's election and the COVID-19 pandemic.

@curioususer3 Bed Bugs Have Been Seen Crawling All Over Public Spaces In Paris As France Battles An Epidemic Of Insects. #simpsonspredictions #paris #bedbugs #france #paris2024 #bedbugsparis #bedbugsinfestation ♬ Suspense, horror, piano and music box - takaya

What do experts say?

Experts aren't sure whether these are all bedbugs or critters but they are confirming that bedbugs can't really hurt you. "If you're bitten, you'll just get a red mark and experience itchiness," says Friedman.

Friedman also reports that some research shows that the "mental health impact of bedbugs is worse than actual bites."

People's psychological revulsion of bedbugs is actually more serious than the bedbug bite itself. Research shows that about 80% of bedbug fears are psychosomatic meaning once you hear they're coming your way, you feel them crawling.

Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire

Friedman hopes that these bedbugs/critters won't catch a ride with South Africans heading back home from watching the Rugby World Cup in France.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




