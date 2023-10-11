



The infamous rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo might be revived in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia Pro League officials are reportedly preparing a loan offer, Sky Sports reports, via Marca.

This comes after Inter Miami failed to qualify for the Major League Soccer playoffs, meaning Messi will not play again until February next year.

It is believed that officials are keen to get the World Cup-winning player on a six-month loan, just in time for Messi to return for Miami’s 2024 season.

Before the historic move to Miami, Messi turned down a $400-million deal to play in Saudi.

"The internal evaluations are still ongoing, news is expected soon," says journalist Rudy Galetti.

Since signing to Miami, the Argentine has been on a roll, scoring 11 goals in his first 11 opening games, helping the team win their first-ever trophy.

RELATED: Lionel Messi on a scoring streak as Inter Miami make their first cup final

RELATED: Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to its first trophy, a second on the horizon

Ronaldo, who is signed to Al Nassar, made the move to the Middle East at the beginning of the year on a $200 million-a-year contract.

The Messi-Ronaldo rivalry has dominated the European leagues for the better part of a decade.

RELATED: Fans flock the streets of Iran to catch a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo

This article first appeared on 947 : Saudi Arabia hoping to reignite Messi-Ronaldo rivalry with potential loan offer