Man plays 'dead' for over 300 days to land role as corpse in hit show, CSI
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online topics including a man who pretended to be dead to get a role in 'CSI: Vegas' [Skip to 9:00].
If the phrase "stay trululu to the delulu" (if you know, you know) was a person, it would be Josh Nalley from Kentucky!
Nalley uploaded videos of himself every day for nearly a year on TikTok under @living_dead_josh.
Nalley's viral videos show him impersonating a corpse in various locations like in ditches, rivers, and dingy rooms in the hope of being cast as a dead body on 'CSI'.
@living_dead_josh #foryoupage #fyp ♬ Down To The River To Pray - From “O Brother, Where Art Thou” Soundtrack - Alison Krauss
@living_dead_josh #fyp #foryoupage ♬ Ain't No Rest for the Wicked - Cage The Elephant
@living_dead_josh #foryoupage #fyp ♬ where is my mind (piano version) - your movie soundtrack
@living_dead_josh #fyp #foryoupage ♬ original sound - Josh Nalley
All Nalley's efforts paid off because the 'CSI: Vegas' team noticed his profile and made his dream come true - offering him the role to play a dead body in one of the episodes.
With no prior acting experience other than his dedication and consistent videos, the 'CSI' team flew Nalley to California for filming.
Nalley announced his cameo on TikTok, showing him 'dead' on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles while the 'CSI' theme song plays in the background. The clip has been viewed over 389,000 times since it was uploaded.
@living_dead_josh Lawrence Mercado and Heather Galipo are the super talented artists. #foryoupage #fyp #csivegas ♬ More Human Than Human - White Zombie
Friedman reports that Nalley has since not quit his day job but rather continues to use TikTok to land more roles as a side hustle.
Isn't this fantastic?! I sit here thinking, what next people? What's the level of aspiration that people have in this day and age?Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
More from Entertainment
Happy 31st birthday, Cardi B!
Let’s look back at Cardi B’s legendary meme-worthy moments.Read More
Happy 44th birthday, Zonke Dikana!
Zonke Dikana has mesmerised and captivated audiences with her soulful R&B sound.Read More
Spend an afternoon with the one and only John Maytham at our CapeTalk Classics
Celebrate our 26th birthday at Cabo Beach Club on 22 October with John Maytham – the man who welcomed our very first listeners.Read More
Happy 62nd birthday, Jonathan Butler! Jam out to his best songs
Take a trip down memory lane with Jonathan Butler's best songs.Read More
Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: 'The crunch is coming' for South Africa
Craig Ray (Sports Editor at Daily Maverick) shares his views on the EPIC Springboks vs France game on Sunday (kickoff at 9pm).Read More
Miss World South Africa to be broadcast LIVE on SABC 3 on 28 October
The beauty contest hosted by Minnie Dlamini will be broadcast live on SABC 3 from 5.30pm to 8pm.Read More
Trevor Noah first-ever comedian to sell out Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai
Trevor Noah continues to make history.Read More
Ramaphosa says 'thank you' to Black Coffee for iconic Madison Square Garden show
Black Coffee fly's the South African flag high at his history-making performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City.Read More
On this day in 1940, John Lennon was born! The rock star would've been 83 today
Take a walk down memory lane as we reminisce with some things you might've not known about the singer.Read More