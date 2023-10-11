Happy 44th birthday, Zonke Dikana!
Zonke Dikana, famously known as simply Zonke, celebrates her 44th birthday today (11 October).
The South African singer-songwriter and record producer has mesmerised and captivated audiences with her soulful R&B sound.
She recently returned to music after a five-year hiatus with her sixth album, ‘Embo’.
Take a trip down memory lane with a look back at Zonke’s best songs, ranked by Apple Music:
‘Reach It’
‘Gardens of Eden’ with Black Coffee
‘Tonight’
‘S.O.S [Release Me]’
‘L.O.V.E’
‘Say Now’
‘Uyandithanda’
‘Great Storm’
‘Soul to Keep’ with Kwesta
‘Grateful’
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 44th birthday, Zonke Dikana!
Source : Kayleen Morgan/EWN
