



Zonke Dikana, famously known as simply Zonke, celebrates her 44th birthday today (11 October).

The South African singer-songwriter and record producer has mesmerised and captivated audiences with her soulful R&B sound.

She recently returned to music after a five-year hiatus with her sixth album, ‘Embo’.

Take a trip down memory lane with a look back at Zonke’s best songs, ranked by Apple Music:

‘Reach It’

‘Gardens of Eden’ with Black Coffee

‘Tonight’

‘S.O.S [Release Me]’

‘L.O.V.E’

‘Say Now’

‘Uyandithanda’

‘Great Storm’

‘Soul to Keep’ with Kwesta

‘Grateful’

This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 44th birthday, Zonke Dikana!