Kelvin Kiptum (23) breaks men's World Marathon record, surpassing Eliud Kipchoge
John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Doctor Ross Tucker.
Tucker's asking if this win is attributed to the record-breaking runner's skills, equipment, or both.
Listen below.
Kelvin Kiptum (23) a long-distance runner from Kenya broke the record at the men's world marathon this weekend as he became the first runner in history to finish the race in 2:00:35 - beating current champion, Eliud Kipchoge by 34 seconds.
Maytham notes that this is only the third marathon Kiptum ran and has broken records for each.
Kiptum broke the London marathon record after having had the fastest debut marathon of all time and then again in Valencia.
At the men's world marathon in Chicago, Kiptum was also praised for running negative splits - meaning he ran the second half of the race faster than the first with "an incredibly" quick patch in the middle of the second half as he ran at a 3000-meter-track winning pace, notes Maytham.
With all these accolades, Tucker asks...
Is Kiptum an 'extraordinary athlete?'
Tucker says there are "definitely two question marks after extraordinary athlete" considering:
1) "Was the performance incredible for doping reasons?"
2) "Was the performance incredible because of Kiptum's shoes?"
Tucker notes that Kiptum ran in Nike Alphafly 3's saying that "shoe technology has changed over the years with research showing that the type of shoe can aid a runners' skills by five to six percent."
Tucker questions whether advanced equipment changes add or limit professional athletes' skills - are they really fast or are these pros assisted by technology?
Usually, you don't get runners this young who win World Marathons - historically, it takes lots of practice and training in various marathons to get to this point, says Tucker.
These events used to be about physiology but now it's about physiology optimised by footwear and you need to be a responder to the right shoe to feature in the front of the race. The reality is super fast times by younger runners after one or two races but are the shoes making a bigger difference to the result? It's become the new normal, super fast times by athletes who five to 10 years ago wouldn't even have featured.Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist
Whether it's shoes, skills or both - we have a new record-breaking marathon runner from Africa and it's something to celebrate!
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
More from Sport
6-2 or 5-2 split? Boks keep everyone guessing ahead of RWC quarter-finals
Robert Marawa, Thando Manana and Ashwin Willemse catch up on the latest Rugby World Cup news.Read More
Erasmus, Libbok, Kriel: 'We had to earn the referees' respect back'
South Africa's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, fly-half Manie Libbok and centre Jesse Kriel spoke at a media briefing on Tuesday.Read More
Pakistani cricket commentator leaves India after 'derogatory' posts resurface
Zainab Abbas has left India after 'derogatory' and 'provocative' social media posts mocking the Hindu religion and India resurfaced.Read More
Saudi Arabia hoping to reignite Messi-Ronaldo rivalry with potential loan offer
Saudi Arabia is not giving up on its dream of having Lionel Messi play in its league.Read More
SA to challenge Anti-Doping non-compliance declaration
South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) is challenging the declaration that SA is not compliant with the Anti-Doping Code.Read More
Record-breaking stadium numbers as Rugby World Cup moves into knock-out phase
World Rugby and France 2023 announce record-breaking numbers for quarter, semi, and final games.Read More
Extreme heat threatens drivers' health at Qatar GP
Ewan Gale (RacingNews365) reflects on the Qatar Grand Prix on Marawa Sports Worldwide.Read More
Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: 'The crunch is coming' for South Africa
Craig Ray (Sports Editor at Daily Maverick) shares his views on the EPIC Springboks vs France game on Sunday (kickoff at 9pm).Read More
Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: fixtures and odds
The fixtures for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals are set.Read More