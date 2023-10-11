Police failures lead to GBV/rape cases being struck off court roll report shows
John Maytham speaks to Reagen Allen, MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety about their Court Watching Brief report which raises concerns about the number of cases being struck off the roll because of poor policing.
At least 63 cases were struck off the court roll due to inefficiencies by the South African Police Service (SAPS) between April and June of this year.
That's according to Allen, who released a report by the provincial Court Watching Brief (CWB) Unit.
The CWB is an initiative of the Western Cape Department of Police Oversight and Community Safety aimed at identifying inefficiencies in the judicial system.
We monitor a number of court cases, we look at inefficiencies within the system so that we can ensure there is accountability.Reagen Allen, MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety
Eight courts were monitored by the Unit, covering 21 police stations. The courts were: Khayelitsha, Bluedowns, Philippi, Mitchells Plain, Wynberg, Kuils River, Bellville and Athlone.
These courts were selected based on the police stations they serve which are categorised as priority stations due to the seriousness and prevalence of the criminal offences that occur and are recorded in those districts.
Kraaifontein police station had the highest number of cases struck from the roll at 8. These included cases of gender-based violence (GBV).
Many of the GBV cases in our province are under reported and as such when any person does not get justice or feels that he or she has been let down by the criminal justice system, the next time they would be thinking twice about opening a case.Reagen Allen, MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety
The primary reasons for the cases being struck from roll were:
- Failure of the Investigating Officer to finalise the investigation within a reasonable time frame;
- Failure to have the police docket at court; and
- Accused not brought to court
Commenting on the report, Premier Alan Winde said in a statement: “While it is very concerning that cases stemming from serious offences such as GBV are not being dealt with properly in some courts, I am also aware of the immense strain our police officers are under. It is clear there are simply not enough police officers deployed to the Western Cape to make a meaningful enough impact on crime levels.”
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/black_judge.html
