Pakistani cricket commentator leaves India after 'derogatory' posts resurface

Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What will become of the homeless people in the CBD if CoCT wins eviction case? The ruling will be made later this year. 11 October 2023 11:34 AM
Spend an afternoon with the one and only John Maytham at our CapeTalk Classics Celebrate our 26th birthday at Cabo Beach Club on 22 October with John Maytham – the man who welcomed our very first listeners. 11 October 2023 9:45 AM
South Africa's population BALLOONED from 51m in 2011 to 62m in 2022 According to the census data, there are 62 027 503 people in SA compared to the 2011 census, which recorded 51 770 560 people. 11 October 2023 8:58 AM
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
As Eskom chair quits, will replacement be able to get past CEO stalemate? Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana's resignation was announced on Monday evening. He'll be replaced by non-executive director Mteto Ny... 10 October 2023 7:24 PM
[WATCH] 'God told me I WILL be the president of South Africa' – Mogoeng Mogoeng "It sounds nonsensical but I have seen how unlimited the power of this God is." 10 October 2023 12:01 PM
South Africa's population BALLOONED from 51m in 2011 to 62m in 2022 According to the census data, there are 62 027 503 people in SA compared to the 2011 census, which recorded 51 770 560 people. 11 October 2023 8:58 AM
Choosing property for investment? 'Make sure you know what you're doing' Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) on why owning an investment property is NOT less risky than a portfolio of shares. 10 October 2023 9:56 PM
There are now 62 million of us in SA, and economic growth is not keeping up Census 2022 stats were released on Tuesday. They show an almost 20% percentage point increase in population from 2011 to 2022 10 October 2023 9:55 PM
'Bedbugs' crawl their way into the London Underground onto people! Bedbugs or critters in Paris sweep through the United Kingdom with hotels and transport operators already on red alert. 11 October 2023 10:43 AM
[LISTEN] Airbnb affects housing availability. Time for regulation? As Airbnb becomes increasingly popular in South Africa, it's starting to affect housing availability. 11 October 2023 8:32 AM
Choosing property for investment? 'Make sure you know what you're doing' Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) on why owning an investment property is NOT less risky than a portfolio of shares. 10 October 2023 9:56 PM
Pakistani cricket commentator leaves India after 'derogatory' posts resurface Zainab Abbas has left India after 'derogatory' and 'provocative' social media posts mocking the Hindu religion and India resurface... 11 October 2023 11:29 AM
Saudi Arabia hoping to reignite Messi-Ronaldo rivalry with potential loan offer Saudi Arabia is not giving up on its dream of having Lionel Messi play in its league. 11 October 2023 9:14 AM
SA to challenge Anti-Doping non-compliance declaration South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) is challenging the declaration that SA is not compliant with the Anti-Doping C... 10 October 2023 5:00 PM
Happy 31st birthday, Cardi B! Let’s look back at Cardi B’s legendary meme-worthy moments. 11 October 2023 11:17 AM
Happy 44th birthday, Zonke Dikana! Zonke Dikana has mesmerised and captivated audiences with her soulful R&B sound. 11 October 2023 11:08 AM
Man plays 'dead' for over 300 days to land role as corpse in hit show, CSI Yes, he got the job! 11 October 2023 11:01 AM
Israel-Hamas conflict: Hamas achieved its goal, says defence studies lecturer Hamas has achieved what it wanted by attacking Israel. Terror, escalation, and disruption to the international order. 11 October 2023 11:22 AM
Africa could play a role in mediating Israel-Gaza conflict With escalations in the Israel-Gaza conflict, some believe that African countries could play a role in mediation. 10 October 2023 4:04 PM
An 'idiot's guide' to the complex history behind the Israel-Gaza conflict The Israel-Gaza conflict that has been dominating headlines is the culmination of decades of tension, unrest, and violence. 10 October 2023 2:50 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
"Pick n Pay special deal messaging after Ackerman's death lacked dignity" After announcing Raymond Ackerman's death 'with profound sadness', the retailer introduced Ray Days, which featured some of its fo... 10 October 2023 8:07 PM
As Eskom chair quits, will replacement be able to get past CEO stalemate? Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana's resignation was announced on Monday evening. He'll be replaced by non-executive director Mteto Ny... 10 October 2023 7:24 PM
Pakistani cricket commentator leaves India after 'derogatory' posts resurface

11 October 2023 11:29 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Cricket World Cup

Zainab Abbas has left India after 'derogatory' and 'provocative' social media posts mocking the Hindu religion and India resurfaced.

Zainab Abbas, a Pakistani presenter covering the Cricket World Cup in India has left the country after backlash over alleged "derogatory" posts on social media.

Abbas became the first woman sports reporter and commentator to cover the 2019 Cricket World Cup from Pakistan.

While it's been reported that she was forced to leave, an ICC spokesperson has since clarified that she left 'for personal reasons'.

In a resurfaced post on X (formerly known as Twitter), it's alleged that Abbas had posted 'derogatory and provocative posts' mocking the Hindu religion and India.

These alleged posts are no longer available on social media.

Pakistani journalist Rizwan Ghilzai said that it's "sad that the ICC couldn't protect its presenter", adding that Abbas had a "safe exit".

RELATED: South African broadcaster Kass Naidoo joins Cricket World Cup commentary panel




Inter Miami football player, Lionel Messi. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Hayden Schiff

Saudi Arabia hoping to reignite Messi-Ronaldo rivalry with potential loan offer

11 October 2023 9:14 AM

Saudi Arabia is not giving up on its dream of having Lionel Messi play in its league.

South African flag / Wikimedia Commons: Warren Rohner

SA to challenge Anti-Doping non-compliance declaration

10 October 2023 5:00 PM

South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) is challenging the declaration that SA is not compliant with the Anti-Doping Code.

Image source: World Rugby Media Zone, screengrab

Record-breaking stadium numbers as Rugby World Cup moves into knock-out phase

10 October 2023 2:14 PM

World Rugby and France 2023 announce record-breaking numbers for quarter, semi, and final games.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Lukas Raich

Extreme heat threatens drivers' health at Qatar GP

10 October 2023 1:41 PM

Ewan Gale (RacingNews365) reflects on the Qatar Grand Prix on Marawa Sports Worldwide.

Image source: Screengrab from Rugby World Cup Media Zone's website

Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: 'The crunch is coming' for South Africa

10 October 2023 9:42 AM

Craig Ray (Sports Editor at Daily Maverick) shares his views on the EPIC Springboks vs France game on Sunday (kickoff at 9pm).

Image source: World Rugby Media Zone

Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: fixtures and odds

9 October 2023 2:38 PM

The fixtures for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals are set.

© vladm/123rf.com

Proteas smash runs record in Cricket World Cup opener against Sri Lanka

9 October 2023 8:55 AM

The Proteas opened their World Cup campaign with a record-breaking run.

World Rugby Media Zone

Portugal secures historic win. Fiji reaches last eight (FIJ 23-24 POR)

9 October 2023 8:19 AM

While Portugal made history, it was Fiji that secured a quarter-final spot.

Image source: Rugby Media Zone

South Africa to take on hosts France at 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals

9 October 2023 8:03 AM

Quarter-final matches take place on 14 and 15 October with two matches in Marseille and two in Saint-Denis.

Image of para surfer Michele Macfarlane on Instagram @michelle.blind_explorer

Making waves: Help get blind surfer to World Para Champs in Los Angeles

7 October 2023 3:07 PM

Michele Macfarlane is fundraising to get herself and her coach to the World Para Surf Championship in Los Angeles in November.

South Africa's population BALLOONED from 51m in 2011 to 62m in 2022

Local Business

Cape Town Marathon road closures

Local

[LISTEN] Airbnb affects housing availability. Time for regulation?

Lifestyle

