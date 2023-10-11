Pakistani cricket commentator leaves India after 'derogatory' posts resurface
Zainab Abbas, a Pakistani presenter covering the Cricket World Cup in India has left the country after backlash over alleged "derogatory" posts on social media.
Abbas became the first woman sports reporter and commentator to cover the 2019 Cricket World Cup from Pakistan.
While it's been reported that she was forced to leave, an ICC spokesperson has since clarified that she left 'for personal reasons'.
In a resurfaced post on X (formerly known as Twitter), it's alleged that Abbas had posted 'derogatory and provocative posts' mocking the Hindu religion and India.
These alleged posts are no longer available on social media.
Pakistani journalist Rizwan Ghilzai said that it's "sad that the ICC couldn't protect its presenter", adding that Abbas had a "safe exit".
Purpose of Strong Economy is to prevent enemies of India from being able to attack Bharat.' Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) October 9, 2023
Good that this Pakistani Anchor Zainab Abbas who persistently made anti- Hindu comments & yet wanted to earn money from BCCI is thrown out of World Cup & India. pic.twitter.com/hxfol3Dvmz
Source : Instagram: Zabbasofficial
