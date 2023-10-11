Happy 31st birthday, Cardi B!
Cardi B, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, celebrates her 31st birthday today (11 October).
The Award-winning hip-hop artist has blown onto the music scene and for a good reason.
She is always in the news for her music and wild antics or giving us our next meme.
Celebrate with her greatest meme-worthy moments, proving that she is a gift to the universe:
1) She had a kiki with Joe Bidden before he became the President of the United States.
2) Cardi B’s ‘coronavirus warning’ definitely lives rent-free in our minds.
It's astounding how such a comedic take was one of the most honest celebrity stances presented on the pandemic.
3) Before becoming a mega superstar, Cardi B was popping off on ‘Love & Hip Hop: New York'.
When she got into a heated argument with a fellow cast mate, the infamous ‘What was the reason’ meme was born.
4) Her music career has been nothing but phenomenal.
She’s only been in the rap game since 2015 and already has a Grammy, eight Billboard Music Awards, six American Music Awards, 14 BET Awards and six Guinness World Records.
5) Judging by her childhood pictures, Cardi B still has the same old feisty personality we see today.
Even her childhood pictures have become popular memes.
6) And let's not forget, when Cardi B held her ground during a recent performance when a concertgoer threw a drink at her.
She really said not today!
I wouldn’t suggest throwing shit at Cardi B on stage - she ain’t Harry Styles 💀 pic.twitter.com/87y7P6XECb' Ｎｅｒｄｙ 🅰🅳🅳🅸🅲🆃 (@Nerdy_Addict) July 30, 2023
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 31st birthday, Cardi B!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Cardi_B_Photo_by_Chris_Allmeid.jpg
