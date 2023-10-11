Let the music play! Listening to music in groups sync body and heart functions





A recent study found that people who go to classical music concerts together often report feeling a powerful connection, where their body functions like heart and respiration rates align with each other as a result of their collective listening experience.

But why?

John Maytham speaks to Professor Wolfgang Tschacher, a psychologist at the University of Bern in Switzerland who led the research as part of the Experimental Concert Research project.

Tschacher says that the study is concerned with psychotherapy and music, specifically - how people and their body functions become synchronised by listening to music together.

The study showed three types of classical songs were played for a group of people, revealing:

1) The group's body movements become synchronised as most people unwillingly move to the music they're listening to.

2) Heartbeat, pulse rate, and respiration rates amongst participants are in sync too.

3) Body synchronisation is also linked to psychological experiences of being immersed in music and the collective experience.

On the latter, Tschacher says that "people go with the music which is a sign of how deep you are in the music showing emotions like boredom, excitement or relaxation."

Read more about the published study, here.

