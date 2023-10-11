What will become of the homeless people in the CBD if CoCT wins eviction case?
John Maytham interviews Carlo Petersen, Eyewitness News (EWN) Reporter.
10 October marked World Homeless Day and the day that the controversial court case to determine the fate of roughly 260 homeless people in the city was heard in the Cape Town High Court.
This comes after the City's initial attempt in obtaining an eviction order to remove illegal occupants from seven sites in the CBD, dating back to April of this year.
The City of Cape Town has been arguing that they have offered the group of homeless individuals alternative accommodation, in addition to an integration plan which they refused.
On the other hand, the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (Seri) has been arguing on behalf of the homeless for a long-term solution which includes being part of the City's emergency housing policy, says Petersen.
This policy will see that the City has the duty to provide emergency housing to anyone that has been made homeless as the result of an eviction.
The ruling will be made later this year.
The City believed its eviction plans and efforts made to the occupants are in line with the Constitution.Carlo Petersen, Reporter – Eyewitness News
