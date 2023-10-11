Israel-Hamas conflict: Hamas achieved its goal, says defence studies lecturer

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What will become of the homeless people in the CBD if CoCT wins eviction case? The ruling will be made later this year. 11 October 2023 11:34 AM
Spend an afternoon with the one and only John Maytham at our CapeTalk Classics Celebrate our 26th birthday at Cabo Beach Club on 22 October with John Maytham – the man who welcomed our very first listeners. 11 October 2023 9:45 AM
South Africa's population BALLOONED from 51m in 2011 to 62m in 2022 According to the census data, there are 62 027 503 people in SA compared to the 2011 census, which recorded 51 770 560 people. 11 October 2023 8:58 AM
View all Local
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
As Eskom chair quits, will replacement be able to get past CEO stalemate? Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana's resignation was announced on Monday evening. He'll be replaced by non-executive director Mteto Ny... 10 October 2023 7:24 PM
[WATCH] 'God told me I WILL be the president of South Africa' – Mogoeng Mogoeng "It sounds nonsensical but I have seen how unlimited the power of this God is." 10 October 2023 12:01 PM
View all Politics
South Africa's population BALLOONED from 51m in 2011 to 62m in 2022 According to the census data, there are 62 027 503 people in SA compared to the 2011 census, which recorded 51 770 560 people. 11 October 2023 8:58 AM
Choosing property for investment? 'Make sure you know what you're doing' Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) on why owning an investment property is NOT less risky than a portfolio of shares. 10 October 2023 9:56 PM
There are now 62 million of us in SA, and economic growth is not keeping up Census 2022 stats were released on Tuesday. They show an almost 20% percentage point increase in population from 2011 to 2022 10 October 2023 9:55 PM
View all Business
'Bedbugs' crawl their way into the London Underground onto people! Bedbugs or critters in Paris sweep through the United Kingdom with hotels and transport operators already on red alert. 11 October 2023 10:43 AM
[LISTEN] Airbnb affects housing availability. Time for regulation? As Airbnb becomes increasingly popular in South Africa, it's starting to affect housing availability. 11 October 2023 8:32 AM
Choosing property for investment? 'Make sure you know what you're doing' Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) on why owning an investment property is NOT less risky than a portfolio of shares. 10 October 2023 9:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
Pakistani cricket commentator leaves India after 'derogatory' posts resurface Zainab Abbas has left India after 'derogatory' and 'provocative' social media posts mocking the Hindu religion and India resurface... 11 October 2023 11:29 AM
Saudi Arabia hoping to reignite Messi-Ronaldo rivalry with potential loan offer Saudi Arabia is not giving up on its dream of having Lionel Messi play in its league. 11 October 2023 9:14 AM
SA to challenge Anti-Doping non-compliance declaration South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) is challenging the declaration that SA is not compliant with the Anti-Doping C... 10 October 2023 5:00 PM
View all Sport
Happy 31st birthday, Cardi B! Let’s look back at Cardi B’s legendary meme-worthy moments. 11 October 2023 11:17 AM
Happy 44th birthday, Zonke Dikana! Zonke Dikana has mesmerised and captivated audiences with her soulful R&B sound. 11 October 2023 11:08 AM
Man plays 'dead' for over 300 days to land role as corpse in hit show, CSI Yes, he got the job! 11 October 2023 11:01 AM
View all Entertainment
Israel-Hamas conflict: Hamas achieved its goal, says defence studies lecturer Hamas has achieved what it wanted by attacking Israel. Terror, escalation, and disruption to the international order. 11 October 2023 11:22 AM
Africa could play a role in mediating Israel-Gaza conflict With escalations in the Israel-Gaza conflict, some believe that African countries could play a role in mediation. 10 October 2023 4:04 PM
An 'idiot's guide' to the complex history behind the Israel-Gaza conflict The Israel-Gaza conflict that has been dominating headlines is the culmination of decades of tension, unrest, and violence. 10 October 2023 2:50 PM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
"Pick n Pay special deal messaging after Ackerman's death lacked dignity" After announcing Raymond Ackerman's death 'with profound sadness', the retailer introduced Ray Days, which featured some of its fo... 10 October 2023 8:07 PM
As Eskom chair quits, will replacement be able to get past CEO stalemate? Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana's resignation was announced on Monday evening. He'll be replaced by non-executive director Mteto Ny... 10 October 2023 7:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Israel-Hamas conflict: Hamas achieved its goal, says defence studies lecturer

11 October 2023 11:22 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Israel Gaza

Hamas has achieved what it wanted by attacking Israel. Terror, escalation, and disruption to the international order.

Written by Michele Groppi: Lecturer in Defence Studies, Defence Studies Department, King's College London

In many ways Hamas’s attack on Israel sums up the essence of terrorism. The group’s mass incursions have seen its operatives storming Israeli towns, killing and kidnapping hundreds. This appears to have been done by the book when it comes to creating feelings of terror and escalating the situation.

Yet it’s also a reminder, as pioneering terrorism scholar Martha Crenshaw teaches, that terrorism depends on the specific context of the situation from which it arises, and at the same time its implications often go well beyond national boundaries.

Among the many observations that could be made, three are worth flagging. First and foremost, terrorism is in its nature a highly developed form of psychological warfare. Number-wise, terrorism kills far fewer people than malaria, car accidents and cardiovascular diseases, but polls consistently show that many people remain highly concerned about terrorism.

Terrorism is built upon secrecy, deception and surprise. Whenever feasible, it should be spectacular, lethal and indiscriminate, because terrorism is like a stage for seeking media attention.

Striking on symbolic dates and flooding the web with graphic, bone-chilling videos (including fake ones) is vital for terrorists. It enables them to blow things out of proportion and bring people’s worst nightmares to life. In this sense, Hamas did it all.

RELATED: Israel-Hamas war: 'We should be pointing the finger at the US and EU'

Motivation and capability

Second, as prominent counter-terrorism researcher Boaz Ganor has argued, the likelihood of a terrorist attacks depends on the motivation and capabilities of terrorists.

In spite of the ceasefire agreed at the end of the 2014 Gaza war, Hamas clearly still has an uncompromising, partly religious motivation. Its violence is in line with its founding charter, which states: “There is no solution for the Palestinian question except through jihad. Initiatives, proposals and international conferences are all a waste of time.”

But not only does Hamas have very strong motivation that justifies mass killing, it also has much capability, including weapons, funds, intelligence and diplomatic coverage, much of which comes from Iran. The group’s arsenal includes rockets, drones and small arms, but also less conventional ways to maximise casualties, such as bulldozers to tear down fences and paragliders to elude more technologically sophisticated defence systems.

In previous conflicts, Hamas has allegedly used tunnels, booby-traps and hundreds of people not necessarily affiliated with the group but still ready to fight to the death to create fatal resistance to Israeli troops. Israel should expect something similar if it invades Gaza again.

In this respect, it has the motivation to kill as many people as possible and the capabilities to fight a prolonged war, so its terrorist attacks are very likely to continue cyclically.

RELATED: The Israel-Hamas war: No matter who loses, Iran wins

Provoking a reaction

Third, the attack reiterates terrorism’s lust for overreaction and escalation, especially in the face of waning domestic and international support for the group that commits it.

In a twisted way, Hamas arguably needs this escalation. In the past weeks, growing numbers of Gazan residents have reportedly been protesting the group’s leadership, accusing it of corruption and failing to improve living conditions. But most importantly, the growing possibility of an agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia would be a tremendous blow to Hamas’s credibility within the Islamic world because it would directly contradict its anti-Israel position.

Now that it has successfully provoked Israel, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing “mighty revenge”, Hamas can divert Palestinian attention away from its problems and score points in its competition with the rival Palestinian Authority (PA). If Israel attacks, Hamas will silence criticism coming from PA and others in the West Bank, who will never side with Israel, rallying the Palestinian population around its flag. The Israeli-Saudi deal is likely to collapse.

There is more. The seemingly upcoming war could spill over to southern Lebanon as Hezbollah (the terrorist group that controls the region) also wants escalation. Like Hamas, Hezbollah has been losing grip over various segments of Lebanese society due to allegations of corruption, intervention in the Syrian conflict, and tampering with the judicial investigation into the 2020 Beirut port blast.

Palestine flag / Pexels: Ömer Faruk Yıldız
Palestine flag / Pexels: Ömer Faruk Yıldız

Iran might also see war as a golden opportunity to weaken Israel and seriously compromise accords with Saudi Arabia, Tehran’s other key regional competitor.

Israel risks getting dragged in a bloody, prolonged conflict in which its troops have to go door-to-door looking for Hamas operatives. This would result in hundreds if not thousands of deaths and do exactly what Hamas and Hezbollah want by making them into Palestine’s only, real defenders in its people’s eyes.

Large-scale and sensationalised terrorist attacks often bear soul-searching questions. In the case of Israel and its allies, this will mean re-examining intelligence sharing and analysis capabilities.

But also, what are truly effective counterstrategies to this sort of terrorism, and what does victory really look like? As winning becomes an increasingly blurred concept, they may conclude that a military response is paramount. But no one is going to police or bomb their way out of this.

Article published courtesy of the Conversation.

The Conversation

This article first appeared on 702 : Israel-Hamas conflict: Hamas achieved its goal, says defence studies lecturer




11 October 2023 11:22 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Israel Gaza

More from World

Palestine flag / Pexels: Ömer Faruk Yıldız

Africa could play a role in mediating Israel-Gaza conflict

10 October 2023 4:04 PM

With escalations in the Israel-Gaza conflict, some believe that African countries could play a role in mediation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

An 'idiot's guide' to the complex history behind the Israel-Gaza conflict

10 October 2023 2:50 PM

The Israel-Gaza conflict that has been dominating headlines is the culmination of decades of tension, unrest, and violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

Israel-Gaza conflict: 'What other option did Israel leave for Palestinians?'

10 October 2023 1:28 PM

According to reports, more than 1,300 people have been killed on both sides since the resurgence of deadly violence this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jirsak/123rf.com

Romantic heroes or one of us: how we judge political leaders is rarely rational

10 October 2023 1:04 PM

When voting for someone to lead a country, we rarely judge them objectively or rationally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Israel-Gaza conflict: 'The death toll changes hour by hour'

10 October 2023 12:50 PM

Israel has announced it is at war following the unprecedented attacks by militant group Hamas over the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A wall separating occupied Palestinian territory from Israel. © brunhildeundernst/123rf.com

Israel-Hamas war: 'We should be pointing the finger at the US and EU'

10 October 2023 12:43 PM

Political scientist Steven Friedman says there has been nothing close to a peace process for the last 15 to 20 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pexels: Chrisna Senatus

The Israel-Hamas war: No matter who loses, Iran wins

10 October 2023 11:48 AM

In the Israel-Hamas war, it seems unlikely that either side will come out the winner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

Hamas vows to execute hostages each time Israel strikes Gaza without warning

10 October 2023 9:19 AM

Hamas fighters are holding as many as 150 people hostage in locations across Gaza.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © rido/123rf.com

‘No safe space in society’: UN report reveals the systemic racism in Australia

9 October 2023 12:41 PM

A new UN report reveals the extent of systemic racism faced by people of African descent in Australia

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

4 factors driving 2023’s extreme heat and climate disasters

9 October 2023 12:32 PM

Global temperatures have been off the charts this year for a reason.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa's population BALLOONED from 51m in 2011 to 62m in 2022

Local Business

Cape Town Marathon road closures

Local

[LISTEN] Airbnb affects housing availability. Time for regulation?

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

2 Soweto children who died of suspected food poisoning laid to rest

11 October 2023 12:59 PM

1 person killed, another wounded in Langa shooting

11 October 2023 12:50 PM

Section of Divorce Act declared unconstitutional hailed as a ‘victory for women’

11 October 2023 12:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA