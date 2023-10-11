SPCA voices animal welfare concerns at Eagle Encounters at Spier (Stellenbosch)
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web (skip to 7:41).
In a recent operation, inspectors from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA discovered grave animal welfare concerns at Eagle Encounters at the Spier Wine Farm situated outside Stellenbosch.
Eagle Encounters, a facility known for rehabilitating injured or displaced birds, is in hot water after inspectors discovered a shed where five birds were being concealed and kept inside crates, covered with towels.
Amongst those birds, was an eagle with a maggot-infested wound and according to the SPCA, no drinking water or veterinary care was provided to these birds while being in the facility's care for three days.
According to the SPCA, they have previously warned Eagle Encounters about their 'hygiene standards, housing conditions and tethering of birds'.
As a result, the facility faces further criminal charges in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962.
Despite Eagle Encounters’ claims on their website that “severely injured or poisoned birds are immediately referred to one of our recognised veterinarians, who specialise in treating raptors“, evidence suggests that animals have been suffering in their care for days without the promised immediate attention as advertised.Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector – Cape of Good Hope SPCA
RELATED: SPCA arrests suspect, saves choking dog (and two others) padlocked in cages
Eagle Encounters has since come out, saying that the bird with the maggot-infested wing received medical attention immediately by a registered avian veterinarian.
In relation to the claims that the birds were kept in crates covered by a towel, the wildlife refuge says that they they were kept in 'travel boxes' as the result of the floods that hit the Western Cape.
They add that "wildlife that is being rehabilitated needs to be confined in calm, dark spaces."
"What was not reported is that these animals have direct access to sunlight and water during the day and do not remain in these enclosures throughout the day", said Eagle Encounters in a Facebook post.
RELATED: Dog buried alive in Delft saved by SPCA heroes in frantic race against time
This is not a good look for Spier.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
I don't know where the truth lies.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA
More from Local
[WATCH] Homeless man mocks Asian woman's eyes
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.Read More
Police failures lead to GBV/rape cases being struck off court roll report shows
The Court Watching Brief Unit was established to help identify inefficiencies in the judicial system.Read More
Meet Gugu Precious Qwabe - the best teacher in South Africa
The National Teaching Awards are an annual event recognising the role teachers play in society.Read More
What will become of the homeless people in the CBD if CoCT wins eviction case?
The ruling will be made later this year.Read More
Magudumana treated by paramedics after allegedly collapsing en route to court
Nandipha Magudumana was set to appear with her accomplice, convicted killer Thabo Bester, in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on charges relating to Bester’s brazen escape from the Mangaung Correctional Facility in May last year.Read More
Spend an afternoon with the one and only John Maytham at our CapeTalk Classics
Celebrate our 26th birthday at Cabo Beach Club on 22 October with John Maytham – the man who welcomed our very first listeners.Read More
South Africa's population BALLOONED from 51m in 2011 to 62m in 2022
According to the census data, there are 62 027 503 people in SA compared to the 2011 census, which recorded 51 770 560 people.Read More
Cape Town Marathon road closures
Thousands of people are expected to participate in the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon this weekend, with a number of road closures in place for the event. See how the road closures affect you:Read More
There are now 62 million of us in SA, and economic growth is not keeping up
Census 2022 stats were released on Tuesday. They show an almost 20% percentage point increase in population from 2011 to 2022Read More