SPCA voices animal welfare concerns at Eagle Encounters at Spier (Stellenbosch)

In a recent operation, inspectors from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA discovered grave animal welfare concerns at Eagle Encounters at the Spier Wine Farm situated outside Stellenbosch.

Eagle Encounters, a facility known for rehabilitating injured or displaced birds, is in hot water after inspectors discovered a shed where five birds were being concealed and kept inside crates, covered with towels.

Amongst those birds, was an eagle with a maggot-infested wound and according to the SPCA, no drinking water or veterinary care was provided to these birds while being in the facility's care for three days.

According to the SPCA, they have previously warned Eagle Encounters about their 'hygiene standards, housing conditions and tethering of birds'.

As a result, the facility faces further criminal charges in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962.

Despite Eagle Encounters’ claims on their website that “severely injured or poisoned birds are immediately referred to one of our recognised veterinarians, who specialise in treating raptors“, evidence suggests that animals have been suffering in their care for days without the promised immediate attention as advertised. Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector – Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Eagle Encounters has since come out, saying that the bird with the maggot-infested wing received medical attention immediately by a registered avian veterinarian.

In relation to the claims that the birds were kept in crates covered by a towel, the wildlife refuge says that they they were kept in 'travel boxes' as the result of the floods that hit the Western Cape.

They add that "wildlife that is being rehabilitated needs to be confined in calm, dark spaces."

"What was not reported is that these animals have direct access to sunlight and water during the day and do not remain in these enclosures throughout the day", said Eagle Encounters in a Facebook post.

This is not a good look for Spier. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

I don't know where the truth lies. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

