Magudumana treated by paramedics after allegedly collapsing en route to court
BLOEMFONTEIN - Disgraced doctor, Nandipha Magudumana, is being treated by paramedics after allegedly collapsing while on her way to court.
Magudumana was set to appear with her accomplice, convicted killer Thabo Bester, in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on charges relating to Bester’s brazen escape from the Mangaung Correctional Facility in May last year.
Magudumana, Bester and 10 others are facing charges ranging from fraud, corruption, aiding and abetting a prisoner escape and tampering with a corpse.
Lawyers for Magudumana confirmed that she had not been well since Tuesday and was examined by a doctor at the Kroonstad Prison where she is being kept.
Eyewitness News has learned that the convoy that is transporting her to court went past the Park Road Police Station in Bloemfontein, where she was treated by paramedics after she collapsed.
#BREAKING#DrNandiphaMaguduma is being treated by paramedics at the Park Road police station after collapsing.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 11, 2023
It’s not clear why she is there because she is supposed to appear in the magistrate’s courts. #ThaboBester@ewnreporter
At this stage, there is no indication that Magudumana will not make her court appearance on Wednesday.
All nine of her co-accused who are out on bail are also present in court.
This article first appeared on EWN : Magudumana treated by paramedics after allegedly collapsing en route to court
