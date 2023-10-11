Israel-Gaza conflict: 'There are breaches of international law on both sides'
Novelist Andrew Brown shares with John Maytham his experience of visiting Israel and attempting to enter Gaza.
His latest book tells the story of an Israeli detective and a Palestinian doctor reeling from the political fallout that jeopardised their friendship.
South African novelist Andrew Brown's 'The Bitterness of Olives' is based in Tel Aviv and Gaza City.
Speaking as the violence in that region erupted again following a strike on Israel by Hamas at the weekend, Brown says the attack was always going to come in order to "place the plight of the Palestinians back on the agenda."
I don't think there's a conflict in the world that raises quite such immediate emotions one way or the other...and it is very difficult to navigate with caution and reason.Andrew Brown, South African novelist
There are breaches of international law on both sides, undoubtedly.Andrew Brown, South African novelist
The stereotyping of one group of people as one particular thing is not helpful.Andrew Brown, South African novelist
There can be no resolution, in the short or the long term, unless the plight and the rights of Palestinians are recognised.Andrew Brown, South African novelist
RELATED:An 'idiot's guide' to the complex history behind the Israel-Gaza conflict
Source : Wikicommons
More from World
Corporate giants will have to disclose ALL emissions under new climate laws
Exxon, Apple and others must disclose all their emissions under California’s new climate laws, which will have a global impact.Read More
Israel-Hamas conflict: Hamas achieved its goal, says defence studies lecturer
Hamas has achieved what it wanted by attacking Israel. Terror, escalation, and disruption to the international order.Read More
Africa could play a role in mediating Israel-Gaza conflict
With escalations in the Israel-Gaza conflict, some believe that African countries could play a role in mediation.Read More
An 'idiot's guide' to the complex history behind the Israel-Gaza conflict
The Israel-Gaza conflict that has been dominating headlines is the culmination of decades of tension, unrest, and violence.Read More
Israel-Gaza conflict: 'What other option did Israel leave for Palestinians?'
According to reports, more than 1,300 people have been killed on both sides since the resurgence of deadly violence this weekend.Read More
Romantic heroes or one of us: how we judge political leaders is rarely rational
When voting for someone to lead a country, we rarely judge them objectively or rationally.Read More
Israel-Gaza conflict: 'The death toll changes hour by hour'
Israel has announced it is at war following the unprecedented attacks by militant group Hamas over the weekend.Read More
Israel-Hamas war: 'We should be pointing the finger at the US and EU'
Political scientist Steven Friedman says there has been nothing close to a peace process for the last 15 to 20 years.Read More
The Israel-Hamas war: No matter who loses, Iran wins
In the Israel-Hamas war, it seems unlikely that either side will come out the winner.Read More