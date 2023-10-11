Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Israel-Gaza conflict: 'There are breaches of international law on both sides'

11 October 2023 4:59 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tel Aviv
Gaza City

South African novelist Andrew Brown's 'The Bitterness of Olives' is based in Tel Aviv and Gaza City.

Novelist Andrew Brown shares with John Maytham his experience of visiting Israel and attempting to enter Gaza.

His latest book tells the story of an Israeli detective and a Palestinian doctor reeling from the political fallout that jeopardised their friendship.

South African novelist Andrew Brown's 'The Bitterness of Olives' is based in Tel Aviv and Gaza City.

Speaking as the violence in that region erupted again following a strike on Israel by Hamas at the weekend, Brown says the attack was always going to come in order to "place the plight of the Palestinians back on the agenda."

I don't think there's a conflict in the world that raises quite such immediate emotions one way or the other...and it is very difficult to navigate with caution and reason.

Andrew Brown, South African novelist

There are breaches of international law on both sides, undoubtedly.

Andrew Brown, South African novelist

The stereotyping of one group of people as one particular thing is not helpful.

Andrew Brown, South African novelist

There can be no resolution, in the short or the long term, unless the plight and the rights of Palestinians are recognised.

Andrew Brown, South African novelist

RELATED:An 'idiot's guide' to the complex history behind the Israel-Gaza conflict




