[LISTEN] 'Emigration has an irreversible impact on a family dynamic'
Amy Maclver interviews Dr Sulette Ferreira, a family therapist specialising in emigration.
"Each family member may experience the impact of emigration in a different way", says Ferreira in her Daily Maverick article titled: The impact of emigration on familial bonds.
If you've moved away from home, or have had family members do so, you know the feelings that comes with it – feeling like you're missing out, guilt or the concerns of the family growing apart.
While technology has made it possible to stay connected, there's nothing quite like having a face-to-face conversation with your loved ones.
Naturally, this could have an impact on your mental health.
RELATED: Survey shows 25% of South Africans living abroad 'definitely' WON'T be returning
Ferreira says that over the past decade, the number of South African citizens emigrating has increased 'dramatically'.
Because of this, it's so important to look at the emotional impact that it has not only on the person emigrating, but the family as a whole.
The emotional impact of separating siblings is a complex issue, says Ferreira as it's been predicted that you spend one-third of your life with them.
When considering emigrating, she says that it's important to tell those around you to not only keep them in the loop, but to help all parties involved be better prepared.
The emotional effect has a ripple effect.Dr Sulette Ferreira, family therapist specialising in emigration
Emigration has an irreversible impact on a family dynamic.Dr Sulette Ferreira, family therapist specialising in emigration
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pexels: RDNE Stock project
