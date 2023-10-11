[WATCH] Galloping granny travels almost 1000km with her horse and dog every year
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online (Skip to 12:18).
Jane Dotchin, an elderly woman with impaired vision, has won awards for her long-distance exploits with her pets.
Every year she reportedly travels from her home in Hexham, Northumberland, to the north of Scotland on horseback with her dog in a saddlebag.
The whole experience takes about seven weeks, and she has been doing this since 1972.
I look at Jane Dotchin, the galloping granny, she has got one eye and she is living her best life with her horse and dog.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
A personal hero passed by just now! https://t.co/vcwcdjxMOI #JaneDotchin @BBCScotland @TheScotsman pic.twitter.com/8qegaOLA3P' Robyn Woolston (@robynwoolston) September 24, 2021
With Dinky the Dog and Diamond the horse, she will travel 15 to 20 miles every day and sleep in a tent.
Listen to the interview above for more.
