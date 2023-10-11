6-2 or 5-2 split? Boks keep everyone guessing ahead of RWC quarter-finals





On the latest episode of 'Room Dividers', Robert Marawa is joined by Thando Manana (former Springbok loose forward) and Ashwin Willemse (former Springbok wing).

The 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final fixtures are set, and it promises to be a thrilling weekend.

RELATED: Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: fixtures and odds

All the teams going into the quarter-finals have picked up form, bar Fiji, says Manana.

If you look at New Zealand, it was as if they were playing touch rugby since they lost to the French. But they were fine-tuning what they needed to do in order for them to prepare for Saturday's game [against Ireland]… The eight teams going into the quarters know exactly what they need to do. Thando Manana, former Springbok loose forward

Going into the last eight, the Springboks are keeping their cards close to their chest.

SA Rugby director Rassie Erasmus, said coaches were still undecided about their team selection ahead of Sunday’s game against France.

The Springbok team announcement is only set for Friday.

Willemse says most of the team has been in this position before and he is confident that the coaching staff have made the team aware that they aren’t just playing any team, but the home nation.

It's arguably the biggest team for the French since 2007, so it is as massive… It's significant for the French, it’s the one game that can galvanise the entire nation behind the team. Ashwin Willemse, former Springbok wing

Whether the boys in green and gold opt for a 7-1, 6-2, or 5-3 split, we will await Jacques Nienaber’s announcement.

A 6-2 is almost like a compromise between the two but a 5-3 split might be the way to go, says Willemse.

If we go into this game and we say what we want to set the foundation upfront and allow the game to evolve and be played the best we can, then we should really consider a 5-3. [It] allows the backs to have sufficient manpower. Ashwin Willemse, former Springbok wing

Watch the full interview below:

This article first appeared on 947 : 6-2 or 5-2 split? Boks keep everyone guessing ahead of RWC quarter-finals