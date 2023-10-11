ChatGPT vs a human travel agent: Who would you trust to plan your travels?
Amy Maclver interviews Andrew Thompson about his New24 article 'We asked ChatGPT to plan a holiday to Cape Town - and compared it to an actual travel agent'.
Times are tough and we're all looking to cut costs where we can.
If you're planning a holiday, making use of a travel agency to deal with all of the admin can be a bit costly, which is why Thompson and his team put ChatGPT to the test, by having them plan a 72-hour trip to the Mother City for a first-time visitor from Johannesburg in December.
For someone that might not be familiar with Cape Town, Thompson says that they probably would've appreciated the itinerary produced by ChatGPT, however, for those that know a thing or two, he says it was 'laughable' as all of the recommendations were for places or airlines that are no longer in business.
While ChatGPT wins for availability, speed, and efficiency, the safest and most accurate travel planning still requires humans – whether that be you or a travel agent.
He adds that if you want peace of mind and expert assistance – especially for more complex trips requiring visas, tours, and connecting flights – the travel agents are the winners.
RELATED: 'Chat GPT' is being hailed as a game-changer in AI technology
RELATED: Can AI be trusted? Here’s why you'd better think twice
It [ChatGPT] was pretty unreliable in the end.Andrew Thompson, News24
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_188927896_3d-rendering-blue-robotic-assistant-or-artificial-intelligence-robot-connect-with-human.html?vti=m4z4ieyfk4zaayqz4s-1-50
More from Lifestyle
A short history of insomnia and how we became obsessed with sleep
Sleep deprivation is literally a form of torture. The Conversation dives deep into this one.Read More
Battling to make ends meet? Here's 5 expert tips to build your budget
The amount it costs to fill a food basket in South Africa keeps climbing - so here are some tips to stretch your money.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Emigration has an irreversible impact on a family dynamic'
Saying goodbye is never easy, but there are ways to make it somewhat bearable.Read More
[WATCH] Galloping granny travels almost 1000km with her horse and dog every year
An 82-year-old woman rides 600 miles every year on her horse with her beloved dog by her side.Read More
[WATCH] Breathing through an iki Breathe necklace helps reduce anxiety
Clinical therapist, Lori Shifrin explains how her unique technique of using an iki Breathe necklace can help release anxiety.Read More
'Bedbugs' crawl their way into the London Underground onto people!
Bedbugs or critters in Paris sweep through the United Kingdom with hotels and transport operators already on red alert.Read More
[LISTEN] Airbnb affects housing availability. Time for regulation?
As Airbnb becomes increasingly popular in South Africa, it's starting to affect housing availability.Read More
Choosing property for investment? 'Make sure you know what you're doing'
Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) on why owning an investment property is NOT less risky than a portfolio of shares.Read More
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives?
BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray HartleyRead More