Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold'

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA Post Office indebted to billions due to 'fraud and theft' by staffers The post office, which is on the brink of collapse, says its employees have also been arrested and implicated in wrongdoing and cr... 11 October 2023 5:27 PM
SPCA voices animal welfare concerns at Eagle Encounters at Spier (Stellenbosch) Eagle Encounters have denied the claims. 11 October 2023 1:25 PM
[WATCH] Homeless man mocks Asian woman's eyes Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media. 11 October 2023 12:52 PM
View all Local
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
As Eskom chair quits, will replacement be able to get past CEO stalemate? Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana's resignation was announced on Monday evening. He'll be replaced by non-executive director Mteto Ny... 10 October 2023 7:24 PM
[WATCH] 'God told me I WILL be the president of South Africa' – Mogoeng Mogoeng "It sounds nonsensical but I have seen how unlimited the power of this God is." 10 October 2023 12:01 PM
View all Politics
Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold' Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week. 11 October 2023 4:49 PM
A glass half empty? Why Cadbury has edited its ‘glass and a half’ tagline The growing phenomenon of shrinkflation led to changes in Cadbury’s “Glass and a half (of milk) in every slab” claim. 11 October 2023 4:45 PM
South Africa's population BALLOONED from 51m in 2011 to 62m in 2022 According to the census data, there are 62 027 503 people in SA compared to the 2011 census, which recorded 51 770 560 people. 11 October 2023 8:58 AM
View all Business
Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold' Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week. 11 October 2023 4:49 PM
The benefits of buying on lay-by before the festive season When shopping on a budget, the lay-by route can seem like the best option, but you need to know exactly what you are getting into. 11 October 2023 4:33 PM
ChatGPT vs a human travel agent: Who would you trust to plan your travels? [LISTEN] Are you after speed and efficiency or safety and accuracy? 11 October 2023 2:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
6-2 or 5-3 split? Boks keep everyone guessing ahead of RWC quarter-finals Robert Marawa, Thando Manana and Ashwin Willemse catch up on the latest Rugby World Cup news. 11 October 2023 1:54 PM
Erasmus, Libbok, Kriel: 'We had to earn the referees' respect back' South Africa's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, fly-half Manie Libbok and centre Jesse Kriel spoke at a media briefing on Tuesday... 11 October 2023 1:15 PM
Kelvin Kiptum (23) breaks men's World Marathon record, surpassing Eliud Kipchoge The Kenyan runner broke the record for fastest world marathon runner in Chicago over the weekend - some are asking, is it all skil... 11 October 2023 12:10 PM
View all Sport
Contestant walks away with INCREDIBLE R45,650 on Deal or No Deal SA The banker made him a deal he could not refuse! 11 October 2023 2:41 PM
Let the music play! Listening to music in groups sync body and heart functions Professor Wolfgang Tschacher (psychologist) explains why people who listen to music together have strong connections. 11 October 2023 1:32 PM
Happy 31st birthday, Cardi B! Let’s look back at Cardi B’s legendary meme-worthy moments. 11 October 2023 11:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Israel-Gaza conflict: 'There are breaches of international law on both sides' South African novelist Andrew Brown's 'The Bitterness of Olives' is based in Tel Aviv and Gaza City. 11 October 2023 4:59 PM
Corporate giants will have to disclose ALL emissions under new climate laws Exxon, Apple and others must disclose all their emissions under California’s new climate laws, which will have a global impact. 11 October 2023 1:11 PM
Israel-Hamas conflict: Hamas achieved its goal, says defence studies lecturer Hamas has achieved what it wanted by attacking Israel. Terror, escalation, and disruption to the international order. 11 October 2023 11:22 AM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold' Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week. 11 October 2023 4:49 PM
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
"Pick n Pay special deal messaging after Ackerman's death lacked dignity" After announcing Raymond Ackerman's death 'with profound sadness', the retailer introduced Ray Days, which featured some of its fo... 10 October 2023 8:07 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold'

11 October 2023 4:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Vodacom
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
branding
loeries
hearing
hearing problems
heroes and zeros
Zetu Damane

Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week.

McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show.

Screengrab from Vodacom Hearing Challenge video on TikTok @vodacom
Screengrab from Vodacom Hearing Challenge video on TikTok @vodacom

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week, Vodacom's Hearing Challenge is the hero pick for Zetu Damane, chief strategy officer at McCann Joburg.

The campaign won gold at the Loeries earlier this month in the Digital segment for Social Media Campaigns.

RELATED: Is The Crazy Store's influencer instruction video a little too crazy?

Damane made this her Loerie choice as an initiative which used a company's considerable resources for good.

The mobile operator partnered with hearing test app hearZA and some popular musicians to create a fun TikTok challenge with a hearing test embedded in it.

Very few youths get screened for hearing loss and yet it is such an impediment for learning. I loved how they used a medium the youth already use and made it fun.

Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg

I also loved how it linked functionally with what Vodacom does, which is about sound... Sound either through voice or content is a key product for Vodacom.

Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg

Watch the interactive TikTok campaign video below (and click as instructed for more):

@reignracks Join the vodacom hearing challenge 🫵🏽❤️😂 #fyp #foryou #reignracks #verifiedreignracks #vodacom ♬ original sound - reignracks

Scroll up to listen to Damane's advertising critiques (Vodacom discussion at 5:06)




11 October 2023 4:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Vodacom
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
branding
loeries
hearing
hearing problems
heroes and zeros
Zetu Damane

More from Business

© faizalramli/123rf.com

A glass half empty? Why Cadbury has edited its ‘glass and a half’ tagline

11 October 2023 4:45 PM

The growing phenomenon of shrinkflation led to changes in Cadbury’s “Glass and a half (of milk) in every slab” claim.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

South Africa's population BALLOONED from 51m in 2011 to 62m in 2022

11 October 2023 8:58 AM

According to the census data, there are 62 027 503 people in SA compared to the 2011 census, which recorded 51 770 560 people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What to invest in? @ ismagilov/123rf.com

Choosing property for investment? 'Make sure you know what you're doing'

10 October 2023 9:56 PM

Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) on why owning an investment property is NOT less risky than a portfolio of shares.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg street @ sunshineseeds/123rf.com

There are now 62 million of us in SA, and economic growth is not keeping up

10 October 2023 9:55 PM

Census 2022 stats were released on Tuesday. They show an almost 20% percentage point increase in population from 2011 to 2022

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tintin75/123rf.com

SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives?

10 October 2023 8:31 PM

BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Hartley

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Pick n Pay store. Picture: @PicknPay/Twitter

"Pick n Pay special deal messaging after Ackerman's death lacked dignity"

10 October 2023 8:07 PM

After announcing Raymond Ackerman's death 'with profound sadness', the retailer introduced Ray Days, which featured some of its founder's favourite products at a discounted price.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana during a briefing with Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on 19 October 2022. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

As Eskom chair quits, will replacement be able to get past CEO stalemate?

10 October 2023 7:24 PM

Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana's resignation was announced on Monday evening. He'll be replaced by non-executive director Mteto Nyati at the end of October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unisex UA FLOW Velociti Elite Running Shoes. Image: underarmour.co.za

Why you need to get your feet into Under Armour’s first carbon-plated shoe

9 October 2023 9:39 PM

The Unisex UA FLOW Velociti Elite Running Shoes are a runner's (or walker's) dream.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© piren/123rf.com

Why are companies considering delisting from the JSE?

9 October 2023 8:32 PM

Patrice Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC) is the latest JSE-listed company to mull over it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: rawpixel/123rf.com

U.S retailer claims appetite suppressing drugs eating away at food sale profits

9 October 2023 8:08 PM

American retail chain, Walmart says customers taking appetite suppressants such as Ozempic are buying less food.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

© sebra/123rf.com

The benefits of buying on lay-by before the festive season

11 October 2023 4:33 PM

When shopping on a budget, the lay-by route can seem like the best option, but you need to know exactly what you are getting into.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

ChatGPT vs a human travel agent: Who would you trust to plan your travels?

11 October 2023 2:49 PM

[LISTEN] Are you after speed and efficiency or safety and accuracy?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto

A short history of insomnia and how we became obsessed with sleep

11 October 2023 2:44 PM

Sleep deprivation is literally a form of torture. The Conversation dives deep into this one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @ andron19821982/123rf.com

Battling to make ends meet? Here's 5 expert tips to build your budget

11 October 2023 2:36 PM

The amount it costs to fill a food basket in South Africa keeps climbing - so here are some tips to stretch your money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An Elderly Couple Embracing their Son and Daughter / Pexels: RDNE Stock project

[LISTEN] 'Emigration has an irreversible impact on a family dynamic'

11 October 2023 2:32 PM

Saying goodbye is never easy, but there are ways to make it somewhat bearable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Jane Dotchin with her horse and dog. Picture: @writer_suzy/X screenshot

[WATCH] Galloping granny travels almost 1000km with her horse and dog every year

11 October 2023 1:48 PM

An 82-year-old woman rides 600 miles every year on her horse with her beloved dog by her side.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Lori Shifrin Instagram, Clinical Therapist

[WATCH] Breathing through an iki Breathe necklace helps reduce anxiety

11 October 2023 1:43 PM

Clinical therapist, Lori Shifrin explains how her unique technique of using an iki Breathe necklace can help release anxiety.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: wikimedia commons by Gilles San Martin from Namur, Belgium

'Bedbugs' crawl their way into the London Underground onto people!

11 October 2023 10:43 AM

Bedbugs or critters in Paris sweep through the United Kingdom with hotels and transport operators already on red alert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© baloon111/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Airbnb affects housing availability. Time for regulation?

11 October 2023 8:32 AM

As Airbnb becomes increasingly popular in South Africa, it's starting to affect housing availability.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What to invest in? @ ismagilov/123rf.com

Choosing property for investment? 'Make sure you know what you're doing'

10 October 2023 9:56 PM

Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) on why owning an investment property is NOT less risky than a portfolio of shares.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

© tintin75/123rf.com

SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives?

10 October 2023 8:31 PM

BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Hartley

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Pick n Pay store. Picture: @PicknPay/Twitter

"Pick n Pay special deal messaging after Ackerman's death lacked dignity"

10 October 2023 8:07 PM

After announcing Raymond Ackerman's death 'with profound sadness', the retailer introduced Ray Days, which featured some of its founder's favourite products at a discounted price.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana during a briefing with Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on 19 October 2022. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

As Eskom chair quits, will replacement be able to get past CEO stalemate?

10 October 2023 7:24 PM

Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana's resignation was announced on Monday evening. He'll be replaced by non-executive director Mteto Nyati at the end of October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ sifotography/123rf.com

SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim

5 October 2023 7:59 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who had money siphoned from her accounts even though she told her provider she had NOT authorised a SIM swap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from The Crazy Store "How to be the next big thing" video on TikTok

Is The Crazy Store's influencer instruction video a little too crazy?

4 October 2023 9:30 PM

The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot from Armoured Mobility video on Twitter @ArmouredM

Fear F*k*l billboard must go or be changed, rules advertising regulator

3 October 2023 8:38 PM

The billboard for armoured vehicle company Armoured Mobility certainly got South Africans talking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ra2studio/123rf.com

BOOK REVIEW: Fighter pilot shares his rules for making tough decisions

3 October 2023 8:22 PM

Ian Mann discusses the Wall Street Journal bestseller 'The Art of Clear Thinking: A Stealth Fighter Pilot's Timeless Rules for Making Tough Decisions'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic Freedom Fighters lead a march in the Western Cape against taxi impoundments on 2 October 2023. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News.

Western Cape EFF 'shutdown': 'They've messed up and shot themselves in the foot'

3 October 2023 8:19 AM

On Monday, the EFF protested against the impounding of taxis but many organisations, including the ANC, distanced themselves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The late Aziz Pahad at the memorial service for Ambassador Dumisani Kumalo, 24 January 2019 / Image: Flickr/GovernmentZA

Aziz Pahad: the South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa

2 October 2023 9:43 AM

The country will miss having a “diplomat-scholar” of his calibre to turn to for sage advice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Taylor Swift. © buzzfuss/123rf.com

MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote

28 September 2023 6:29 AM

Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] 'Emigration has an irreversible impact on a family dynamic'

Lifestyle

6-2 or 5-3 split? Boks keep everyone guessing ahead of RWC quarter-finals

Sport

A short history of insomnia and how we became obsessed with sleep

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

'Saying NPA isn't doing anything about state capture is dangerous' - Batohi

11 October 2023 7:28 PM

Naledi pulled together to bury boys who were allegedly poisoned

11 October 2023 7:08 PM

Bogus doctor Matthew Lani doesn't have matric certificate, confirms GP Education

11 October 2023 5:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA