How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs)
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delves into the ins and outs of funeral policies on The Money Show.
Consumer ninja - How many funeral policies are too many at claim time?
Funeral policies make up a large percentage of the insurance products bought by consumers in South Africa.
In 2021, 42% of adult South Africans reported having funeral cover, a drop from 53% in 2019.
On the other hand though, just 10% have life insurance reports consumer journo Wendy Knowler.
RELATED: LISTEN 'You CAN'T claim from a funeral policy unless waiting period is over'
"So it’s fair to say that the market is oversaturated with funeral policies, being aggressively sold with high commissions earned on every sale."
High-income earners generally tend to opt for life policies Knowler says, some of which allow for up to 10% of the sum insured to be advanced to the spouse or family member within 24 hours of death to cover funeral costs.
RELATED: 'Funeral cover loophole allows addition of unrelated people to be killed'
But when it comes to the more popular funeral cover, is there a limit to the number of policies you can have, on the same person?
There is no limit to the number of funeral policies you can have, and nothing in the Long-Term Insurance Act that deals with 'over-insurance'.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Some insurers however, won't insure any one person for more than a set amount and some will pay only a certain number of policies on a particular person's life.
So you MUST check the wording of a funeral policy, Knowler cautions.
The consumer ninja sent the following question to five major banks:
Should multiple people take out funeral policies via that bank on the same person, will all of them be able to claim successfully in the event of that person’s death, or is some form of restriction imposed?
The bottom line is that pay-out restrictions can apply, Knowler reports.
Best you read the Ts and Cs and then chat to your extended family to find out who paying for funeral policies on whom. Some may well just get a refund of their premiums at claim time.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
