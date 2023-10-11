CompCom to investigate bank fees for PayShap, as TymeBank charges zero
Bruce Whitfield talks to News24 financial journalist Garth Theunissen and Greg Illgner, Chief Strategy Officer at TymeBank.
The fees that banks are charging for PayShap is under scrutiny as the SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) raises the spectre of price gouging.
As pricing is technically outside of its mandate, the Sarb has asked the Competition Commission to investigate.
PayShap, a real-time rapid payment platform, was launched in South Africa in March.
RELATED: Make instant payments with PayShap, SA's new real-time digital payments service
The system allows account holders to easily pay and receive money (up to R3 000 per transaction) virtually instantly between participating banks, without sharing bank account details.
It follows on from real-time clearing (RTC), the payment rail generally in use by banks before this latest evolution of "instant" money transfers.
RELATED: The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate
The Reserve Bank told News24 it is aware of concerns regarding the costing of PayShap "and agrees that the current pricing, by some banks, could hinder its adoption and lead to future price gouging".
Bruce Whitfield asks News24 business journalist Garth Theunissen how the story came about.
Theunissen explains that he followed up with commercial banks and the Reserve Bank after _Tyme_Bank posted a breakdown of the fees being charged in the sector for this service.
TymeBank itself charges zero fees for PayShap.
The Reserve Bank came back to me with a statement that surprised even me in its directness, saying they had engaged with the Competition Commission over the PayShap prices... which they said could not only hinder its adoption but also lead to future price gouging, and they want to make sure competition laws and rules are not violated.Garth Theunissen, Financial journalist - News24
Essentially what the banks pay to each other when one customer transfers money to another using PayShap, is just 50 cents says Theunissen.
While there are apparently a few other small, ancillary fees attached onto that going towards provider Bankserv, it does seem like the system doesn't cost that much he adds.
I guess when you're in a market where you have only four or five very dominant banks and a handful of smaller emerging players and their prices were only launched seven months ago...Garth Theunissen, Financial journalist - News24
They are not that far from each other and although they'd all give you a long spiel about why they charge what they do, it seems like what's called a homing fee for using the system... balances out, you get that back when another customer from a different bank transfers money to one of your customers.Garth Theunissen, Financial journalist - News24
TymeBank's argument is that therefore the system should be available to customers virtually free of charge, so why then are some banks charging a flat fee rate of R7.50, in the case of Standard Bank, and in the case of Discovery well up to R12 for the larger transaction size of R3 000.Garth Theunissen, Financial journalist - News24
Imagine having to refer to the fees before making an immediate payment on PayShap when you can do it for free, with us.' TymeBank (@tymebankza) August 30, 2023
Forget about the "traditional banks" and the so-called "digital banks" man, we're the future! 🤭 Read all about it https://t.co/tPvpDbgBjI#TymeToBankOnUs pic.twitter.com/Ihtazx7Bla
Whitfield also talks to TymeBank's Chief Strategy Officer, Garth Theunissen.
He notes that the bank announced on Tuesday it had onboarded its 8th millionth customer last week.
Theunissen explains why offering the PayShap service for free, fits into their model and strategy.
We're attracting customers in droves. What has been a challenge for us is to transfer their main banking, and we see this as a way to differentiate our offering. In other markets - India and Brazil this type of payment rail has revolutionised financial services actually... We want to be market leaders, so this allows us to attract digitally savvy customers.Garth Theunissen, Financial journalist - News24
In the past, banks have defended the cost of RTC he says, but this new system is much less expensive to operate.
This is definitely something we can offer at a very low price and we've decided that the very lowest price is zero... I think they (other banks) are going to discover that they're going to lose business...Greg Illgner, Chief Strategy Officer - TymeBank
Scroll up to listen to the conversation
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/dekdoyjaidee/dekdoyjaidee1801/dekdoyjaidee180101006/94603354-close-up-of-men-and-woman-hands-holding-touching-mobile-phone-with-blank-copy-space-for-your-text.jpg
More from Business
Jooste ordered to pay R15m fine immediately as Steinhoff delisting looms
Disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste has failed in his bid to have JSE sanctions set aside by the Financial Services Tribunal.Read More
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs)
There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrictions.Read More
Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold'
Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week.Read More
A glass half empty? Why Cadbury has edited its ‘glass and a half’ tagline
The growing phenomenon of shrinkflation led to changes in Cadbury’s “Glass and a half (of milk) in every slab” claim.Read More
South Africa's population BALLOONED from 51m in 2011 to 62m in 2022
According to the census data, there are 62 027 503 people in SA compared to the 2011 census, which recorded 51 770 560 people.Read More
Choosing property for investment? 'Make sure you know what you're doing'
Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) on why owning an investment property is NOT less risky than a portfolio of shares.Read More
There are now 62 million of us in SA, and economic growth is not keeping up
Census 2022 stats were released on Tuesday. They show an almost 20% percentage point increase in population from 2011 to 2022Read More
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives?
BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray HartleyRead More
"Pick n Pay special deal messaging after Ackerman's death lacked dignity"
After announcing Raymond Ackerman's death 'with profound sadness', the retailer introduced Ray Days, which featured some of its founder's favourite products at a discounted price.Read More
More from Local
Jooste ordered to pay R15m fine immediately as Steinhoff delisting looms
Disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste has failed in his bid to have JSE sanctions set aside by the Financial Services Tribunal.Read More
SA Post Office indebted to billions due to 'fraud and theft' by staffers
The post office, which is on the brink of collapse, says its employees have also been arrested and implicated in wrongdoing and criminal conduct.Read More
SPCA voices animal welfare concerns at Eagle Encounters at Spier (Stellenbosch)
Eagle Encounters have denied the claims.Read More
[WATCH] Homeless man mocks Asian woman's eyes
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.Read More
Police failures lead to GBV/rape cases being struck off court roll report shows
The Court Watching Brief Unit was established to help identify inefficiencies in the judicial system.Read More
Meet Gugu Precious Qwabe - the best teacher in South Africa
The National Teaching Awards are an annual event recognising the role teachers play in society.Read More
What will become of the homeless people in the CBD if CoCT wins eviction case?
The ruling will be made later this year.Read More
Magudumana treated by paramedics after allegedly collapsing en route to court
Nandipha Magudumana was set to appear with her accomplice, convicted killer Thabo Bester, in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on charges relating to Bester’s brazen escape from the Mangaung Correctional Facility in May last year.Read More
Spend an afternoon with the one and only John Maytham at our CapeTalk Classics
Celebrate our 26th birthday at Cabo Beach Club on 22 October with John Maytham – the man who welcomed our very first listeners.Read More
More from Lifestyle
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs)
There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrictions.Read More
Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold'
Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week.Read More
The benefits of buying on lay-by before the festive season
When shopping on a budget, the lay-by route can seem like the best option, but you need to know exactly what you are getting into.Read More
ChatGPT vs a human travel agent: Who would you trust to plan your travels?
[LISTEN] Are you after speed and efficiency or safety and accuracy?Read More
A short history of insomnia and how we became obsessed with sleep
Sleep deprivation is literally a form of torture. The Conversation dives deep into this one.Read More
Battling to make ends meet? Here's 5 expert tips to build your budget
The amount it costs to fill a food basket in South Africa keeps climbing - so here are some tips to stretch your money.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Emigration has an irreversible impact on a family dynamic'
Saying goodbye is never easy, but there are ways to make it somewhat bearable.Read More
[WATCH] Galloping granny travels almost 1000km with her horse and dog every year
An 82-year-old woman rides 600 miles every year on her horse with her beloved dog by her side.Read More
[WATCH] Breathing through an iki Breathe necklace helps reduce anxiety
Clinical therapist, Lori Shifrin explains how her unique technique of using an iki Breathe necklace can help release anxiety.Read More