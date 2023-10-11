Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Contestant walks away with INCREDIBLE R45,650 on Deal or No Deal SA

11 October 2023 2:41 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Deal or No Deal South Africa

The banker made him a deal he could not refuse!

The latest episode of 'Deal or No Deal South Africa' did NOT disappoint!

The eager contestant had us on the edge of our seats until the very end.

And what a win it was!

The banker made him a deal he could not refuse which saw him walking away with a phenomenal R45,650.

RELATED: Viral hit-maker brings home the KA-CHING on 'Deal or No Deal SA'

RELATED: Deal or No Deal SA changing the lives of South Africans with R3 million in wins

To become a contestant on the show and stand a chance to win up to R250 000, visit the 'Deal or No Deal SA' website or SMS ‘Play’ to 43066.

Don’t miss 'Deal or No Deal South Africa' on SABC 1, Mondays to Fridays, from 7:30pm to 8pm.

Catch the rebroadcast the following day on SABC3 at 5:30pm.

Stay up to date with the latest Deal or No Deal South Africa news on social media.

RELATED: Man who lives in shack wins R250 000 in Deal or No Deal South Africa


This article first appeared on 947 : Contestant walks away with INCREDIBLE R45,650 on Deal or No Deal SA




