The benefits of buying on lay-by before the festive season





Bianca Resnekov speaks to Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist.

Before you decide to pay off a big item over a couple of months, there are some things you need to keep in mind.

Buying an item on lay-by comes with pros and cons.

The downside is that you do not get your item until after you have paid, but on the plus side you don’t pay interest and you can cancel at any time for almost a full refund.

If you cancel your purchase, the retailer must refund you everything you have paid minus a cancellation fee equal to 1% of the retail price according to Knowler.

In addition to this, your refund cannot be given in the form of a store credit and you legally cannot be charged anything more than 1% for cancelling.

Before the Consumer Protection Act came into effect… some retailers would charge a 10% cancellation fee. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

While not getting your items immediately can be a pain, you can use this strategically by doing holiday shopping, getting back to school supplies, doing seasonal clothing shops months earlier before the prices go up.

This means you get items when you need them at off peak prices.

If the retailer sells the stock before the buyer gets it, you may be entitled to receive double the amount you paid in a refund if you cannot find a suitable replacement with the store.

There is a lot of risk on the retailers side. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

